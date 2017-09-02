Texas Rangers

September 2, 2017 10:27 PM

Bullpen unravels as Angels stun Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers were one out away from a second straight win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, but C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer off Ricky Rodriguez and Jose Leclerc walked the first three batters of the 10th inning as the Angels rallied for a 7-4 victory.

Carlos Gomez homered and scored twice, and Elvis Andrus, Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara drove in runs for the Rangers, who fell back below .500 and four games behind the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees for a wild-card spot.

A.J. Griffin allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings before giving way to Paolo Espino, who in his Rangers debut got the Rangers out of a tight spot. Jake Diekman and Tony Barnette followed with a scorless inning apiece, and Ricky Rodriguez quickly retired the first two batters in the ninth.

But Luis Valbuena doubled to keep the game going, and Cron’s line drive just cleared the left-field wall. After Leclerc’s walkfest, Kole Calhoun delivered a two-run single and Cron delivered a sacrifice fly.

    A stunning loss Saturday leaves the Texas Rangers needing to win Sunday to win the series, a silver lining found by Shin-Soo Choo and A.J. Griffin (video by Jeff Wilson).

How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin rebounded from a tough outing last weekend for allow two runs in 5 2/3 innings. ... He retired the first 10 batters before Mike Trout doubled in the fourth and scored two batters later on a two-out single by Albert Pujols. ... That combination clicked again for the Angels in the sixth. ... Paolo Espino got the final out of the sixth in his Rangers debut, and Jake Diekman was perfect in the seventh while pitching for a second straight night. ... Tony Barnette tossed a scoreless eighth, and Ricky Rodriguez got the first two outs of the ninth before allowing a double and a two-run homer. ... Jose Leclerc was almost as bad as a pitcher can be, walking the only three batters he faced. Each one turned into a run.

How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields started the scoring by drawing a leadoff walk, going to third on Shin-Soo Choo’s double and scoring on a grounder by Elvis Andrus. ... Carlos Gomez connected to start the second, and Gomez scored in the fourth on a Joey Gallo single. ... Nomar Mazara brought in an insurance run in the seventh by beating out the back end of a double-play try, scoring Robinson Chirinos.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

AL wild-card standings

 

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+1

x-Minnesota

LA Angels

1.5

Baltimore

2.5

Texas

4

Seattle

4

Tampa Bay

4

Kansas City

4.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

 

Los Angeles

000

101

002

3

7

9

3

Texas

110

100

100

0

4

6

1

Los Angeles AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Phillips 2b

5

0

0

0

0

0

.288

Trout cf

4

3

2

0

1

0

.331

Upton lf

4

1

1

0

1

1

.280

Pujols dh

4

0

2

2

1

0

.240

Penngton pr-dh

0

1

0

0

0

0

.272

Calhoun rf

3

0

1

2

2

0

.244

Simmons ss

5

0

0

0

0

2

.287

Valbuena 3b

4

1

1

0

1

0

.203

Cowart pr-3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.233

Cron 1b

4

1

1

3

0

3

.257

Maldonado c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.226

Fontana pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.056

Graterol c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.219

Totals 38

7

9

7

6

7

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

3

1

1

0

2

0

.282

Choo dh

5

0

1

0

0

2

.263

Andrus ss

4

0

0

1

1

1

.300

Mazara rf

5

0

0

1

0

1

.255

Gomez cf

4

2

2

1

0

2

.248

Gallo 3b

4

0

1

1

1

2

.208

Napoli 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.195

Odor 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.212

Chirinos c

3

1

0

0

1

1

.251

Totals 35

4

6

4

6

10

 

E—Phillips (7), Simmons (12), Valbuena (5), Gallo (13). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Texas 8. 2B—Trout 2 (20), Valbuena (10), Maldonado (16), Choo (15), Gomez (17). HR—Cron (13), off Rodriguez; Gomez (17), off Nolasco. RBIs—Pujols 2 (89), Calhoun 2 (62), Cron 3 (44), Andrus (73), Mazara (87), Gomez (46), Gallo (71). SB—DeShields (28), Odor (14). CS—Andrus (8). SF—Cron. Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Simmons 2, Graterol); Texas 3 (Mazara, Gomez, Chirinos). RISP—Los Angeles 4 for 11; Texas 1 for 8. Runners moved up—Upton. GIDP—Pujols, Gallo. DP—Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cron); Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).

Los Angeles

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Nolasco

5 2/3

5

3

3

3

6

109

5.08

Chavez

1 1/3

1

1

1

2

3

32

4.89

Gurka

0

0

0

0

1

0

6

0.00

Salas

1

0

0

0

0

0

16

5.70

Petit, W 4-0

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

2.34

Parker, S 5-7

1

0

0

0

0

0

12

2.10

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Griffin

5 2/3

4

2

2

2

6

101

5.09

Espino, H, 1

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

5

6.00

Diekman, H, 2

1

0

0

0

0

1

21

0.00

Barnette, H, 4

1

1

0

0

0

0

12

4.89

Rodriguez, BS, 1-2

1

3

2

2

0

0

18

8.22

Leclerc, L 2-3

0

0

3

3

3

0

17

4.32

Bibens-Dirkx

1

1

0

0

1

0

18

4.91

HBP—Parker (Gomez). PB—Chirinos (3). T—4:09. A—25,138 (48,114).

Texas Rangers

