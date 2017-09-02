Bullpen unravels as Angels stun Rangers

The Texas Rangers were one out away from a second straight win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, but C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer off Ricky Rodriguez and Jose Leclerc walked the first three batters of the 10th inning as the Angels rallied for a 7-4 victory.
Carlos Gomez homered and scored twice, and Elvis Andrus, Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara drove in runs for the Rangers, who fell back below .500 and four games behind the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees for a wild-card spot.
A.J. Griffin allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings before giving way to Paolo Espino, who in his Rangers debut got the Rangers out of a tight spot. Jake Diekman and Tony Barnette followed with a scorless inning apiece, and Ricky Rodriguez quickly retired the first two batters in the ninth.
But Luis Valbuena doubled to keep the game going, and Cron’s line drive just cleared the left-field wall. After Leclerc’s walkfest, Kole Calhoun delivered a two-run single and Cron delivered a sacrifice fly.
How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin rebounded from a tough outing last weekend for allow two runs in 5 2/3 innings. ... He retired the first 10 batters before Mike Trout doubled in the fourth and scored two batters later on a two-out single by Albert Pujols. ... That combination clicked again for the Angels in the sixth. ... Paolo Espino got the final out of the sixth in his Rangers debut, and Jake Diekman was perfect in the seventh while pitching for a second straight night. ... Tony Barnette tossed a scoreless eighth, and Ricky Rodriguez got the first two outs of the ninth before allowing a double and a two-run homer. ... Jose Leclerc was almost as bad as a pitcher can be, walking the only three batters he faced. Each one turned into a run.
How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields started the scoring by drawing a leadoff walk, going to third on Shin-Soo Choo’s double and scoring on a grounder by Elvis Andrus. ... Carlos Gomez connected to start the second, and Gomez scored in the fourth on a Joey Gallo single. ... Nomar Mazara brought in an insurance run in the seventh by beating out the back end of a double-play try, scoring Robinson Chirinos.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+1
x-Minnesota
—
LA Angels
1.5
Baltimore
2.5
Texas
4
Seattle
4
Tampa Bay
4
Kansas City
4.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Los Angeles
000
101
002
3
—
7
9
3
Texas
110
100
100
0
—
4
6
1
Los Angeles AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Phillips 2b
5
0
0
0
0
0
.288
Trout cf
4
3
2
0
1
0
.331
Upton lf
4
1
1
0
1
1
.280
Pujols dh
4
0
2
2
1
0
.240
Penngton pr-dh
0
1
0
0
0
0
.272
Calhoun rf
3
0
1
2
2
0
.244
Simmons ss
5
0
0
0
0
2
.287
Valbuena 3b
4
1
1
0
1
0
.203
Cowart pr-3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.233
Cron 1b
4
1
1
3
0
3
.257
Maldonado c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.226
Fontana pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.056
Graterol c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.219
Totals 38
7
9
7
6
7
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
3
1
1
0
2
0
.282
Choo dh
5
0
1
0
0
2
.263
Andrus ss
4
0
0
1
1
1
.300
Mazara rf
5
0
0
1
0
1
.255
Gomez cf
4
2
2
1
0
2
.248
Gallo 3b
4
0
1
1
1
2
.208
Napoli 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.195
Odor 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.212
Chirinos c
3
1
0
0
1
1
.251
Totals 35
4
6
4
6
10
E—Phillips (7), Simmons (12), Valbuena (5), Gallo (13). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Texas 8. 2B—Trout 2 (20), Valbuena (10), Maldonado (16), Choo (15), Gomez (17). HR—Cron (13), off Rodriguez; Gomez (17), off Nolasco. RBIs—Pujols 2 (89), Calhoun 2 (62), Cron 3 (44), Andrus (73), Mazara (87), Gomez (46), Gallo (71). SB—DeShields (28), Odor (14). CS—Andrus (8). SF—Cron. Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Simmons 2, Graterol); Texas 3 (Mazara, Gomez, Chirinos). RISP—Los Angeles 4 for 11; Texas 1 for 8. Runners moved up—Upton. GIDP—Pujols, Gallo. DP—Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cron); Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Nolasco
5 2/3
5
3
3
3
6
109
5.08
Chavez
1 1/3
1
1
1
2
3
32
4.89
Gurka
0
0
0
0
1
0
6
0.00
Salas
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
5.70
Petit, W 4-0
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
2.34
Parker, S 5-7
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
2.10
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Griffin
5 2/3
4
2
2
2
6
101
5.09
Espino, H, 1
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
5
6.00
Diekman, H, 2
1
0
0
0
0
1
21
0.00
Barnette, H, 4
1
1
0
0
0
0
12
4.89
Rodriguez, BS, 1-2
1
3
2
2
0
0
18
8.22
Leclerc, L 2-3
0
0
3
3
3
0
17
4.32
Bibens-Dirkx
1
1
0
0
1
0
18
4.91
HBP—Parker (Gomez). PB—Chirinos (3). T—4:09. A—25,138 (48,114).
