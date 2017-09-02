TCU dominates after Jackson State’s first possession

How dominating has TCU football been against Jackson State?
Consider this as the Horned Frogs take a 56-0 lead (and counting) into the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday night.
After the Tigers’ opening possession TCU has outgained them 389 yards to 12.
Jackson State took the first kickoff and marched quickly inside TCU’s 10-yard line but were undone by a 28-yard loss on a sack when quarterback Brent Lyles was pulled down by Ranthony Texada. That pushed the Tigers’ back to the TCU 35. An intentional grounding call and incomplete pass on fourth down ended their drive.
TCU drove 65 yards on seven plays in under two minutes to take a 7-0 lead.
