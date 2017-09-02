Texas Rangers

September 2, 2017 5:47 PM

Gonzalez full of confidence, Holland advice as he joins Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

ARLINGTON

Fresh off an airplane from Chicago, right-hander Miguel Gonzalez joined the Texas Rangers on Saturday armed with tips on what to expect from his new teammates from one of his and their old teammates.

Left-hander Derek Holland pitched for the Rangers from 2009 to 2016 before joining a Chicago White Sox rotation that included Gonzalez, who was acquired Thursday by the Rangers in a deal for minor-league infielder Ti’Quan Forbes.

Holland passed along plenty of good stuff about the Rangers.

“He said to just enjoy it and there’s a great group of guys here,” Gonzalez said. “Holland’s always that guy that gives you that positive mentality to work hard, and he said that I’m going to be in a good place.”

Gonzalez is going to be in the Rangers’ rotation next week, but the Rangers still haven’t determined where. If he is kept on normal rest, he would pitch Tuesday, in the second of three games at Atlanta.

Whenever he makes his Rangers debut, he will do so full of confidence after a long stretch of success. Gonzalez is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in nine second-half starts and 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA in his past five outings.

He said the turnaround started after dealing with a shoulder issue earlier in the season.

“I’m sure it’s because of all that work I had to do while I was rehabbing for a couple weeks,” said Gonzalez, who is 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA this season. “It got me better and got me in a good spot mentally, and I got my confidence back. That was the most important thing.”

Jeff Wilson: @JeffWilson_FWST

  • Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

    See footage of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez receiving the confirmation call.

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

