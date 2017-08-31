Texas Rangers

August 31, 2017 1:42 PM

Rangers offering $5 seats for Sunday’s Angels game at Globe Life Park

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

The Rangers have announced a ticket special for Sunday’s game against the Angels at Globe Life Park.

All upper reserved seats are $5 by using the code word “FUNDAY” during checkout at the club’s website. The promotion is sponsored by the Rangers’ radio partner KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan.

The Rangers have also added another Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising effort during this weekend’s series at Globe Life Park. Delaware North and its Globe Life Park concessionaire, Arlington Sportservice, will take donations at all concession stands and kiosks as well as the Capital One Club, Jack Daniel’s Club, and Rebecca Creek Saloon. Delaware North has pledged to match the donations up to $50,000.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Comments

Videos

Texas Rangers

Sports Videos