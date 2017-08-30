Joey Gallo, right, celebrates his two-run home run Tuesday night against the Astros with Elvis Andrus in third inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Joey Gallo, right, celebrates his two-run home run Tuesday night against the Astros with Elvis Andrus in third inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP
Rangers continue hot home run pace but lag behind 2005 record

By Stefan Stevenson

August 30, 2017 1:04 PM

The Rangers continue to hit home runs at a torrid pace but the club’s single-season home run record is still a ways away.

The Rangers are tied with the Astros with a major-league leading 203 homers, including two in Tuesday night’s win at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

That’s the 11th-most homers the Rangers have hit in a season.

The 2005 Rangers hit a club-record 260 homers. The major league record is 264 by the 1997 Mariners. The Rangers hit 215 homers in 2016.

Rangers’ top home run seasons:

Year

Homers

2005

260

2001

246

2003

239

2002

230

1999

230

2004

227

2009

224

1996

221

2016

215

2011

210

2017

203

Joey Gallo came off the concussion list Tueday and hit his team-leading 36th homer. He’s tied for second in the American League and third in the majors. Gallo’s 15 homers since the All-Star break leads the A.L. and is second to Giancarlo Stanton (25 homers) in the majors. In his career, Gallo now has 43 homers and 95 hits. Elias Sports Bureau says he’s the first player in major league history to have 40 or more homers within his first 100 hits.

Rangers’ home runs in 2017:

Player

AB

Homers

Joey Gallo

350

36

Mike Napoli

395

27

Rougned Odor

512

27

Shin-Soo Choo

445

17

Elvis Andrus

522

16

Adrian Beltre

291

16

Nomar Mazara

448

16

Robinson Chirinos

202

15

Carlos Gomez

316

15

Others

863

18

