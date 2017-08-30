Rangers continue hot home run pace but lag behind 2005 record

The Rangers continue to hit home runs at a torrid pace but the club’s single-season home run record is still a ways away.
The Rangers are tied with the Astros with a major-league leading 203 homers, including two in Tuesday night’s win at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
That’s the 11th-most homers the Rangers have hit in a season.
The 2005 Rangers hit a club-record 260 homers. The major league record is 264 by the 1997 Mariners. The Rangers hit 215 homers in 2016.
Rangers’ top home run seasons:
Year
Homers
2005
260
2001
246
2003
239
2002
230
1999
230
2004
227
2009
224
1996
221
2016
215
2011
210
2017
203
Joey Gallo came off the concussion list Tueday and hit his team-leading 36th homer. He’s tied for second in the American League and third in the majors. Gallo’s 15 homers since the All-Star break leads the A.L. and is second to Giancarlo Stanton (25 homers) in the majors. In his career, Gallo now has 43 homers and 95 hits. Elias Sports Bureau says he’s the first player in major league history to have 40 or more homers within his first 100 hits.
Rangers’ home runs in 2017:
Player
AB
Homers
Joey Gallo
350
36
Mike Napoli
395
27
Rougned Odor
512
27
Shin-Soo Choo
445
17
Elvis Andrus
522
16
Adrian Beltre
291
16
Nomar Mazara
448
16
Robinson Chirinos
202
15
Carlos Gomez
316
15
Others
863
18
