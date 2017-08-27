Rangers relievers making strides, but only Diekman close

News on Sunday morning regarding the Texas Rangers’ injured relievers was more encouraging than in the past few days, but only one of the trio is nearing the active roster.
Left-hander Jake Diekman is scheduled to make his fifth rehab outing Monday at Triple A Round Rock, weather permitting, and could be one more outing away from joining the team Sept. 1.
Diekman, on the road back from three major operations to combat ulcerative colitis, has retired all 13 batters he has faced with the Express. His velocity is holding steady at around 93-94 mph, manager Jeff Banister said.
While that’s below where Diekman was before the surgeries, the Rangers remain encouraged.
“Everything’s been good, solid,” Banister said. “Very efficient with all his pitches, the slider’s been good, and he’s throwing strikes. Everything has responded well.”
Matt Bush (knee) and Keone Kela (shoulder) have resumed throwing, though Bush seems to be further along. Kela was shut down for more than two weeks, and Banister described his throwing sessions as light.
The Rangers were simply waiting on Bush’s knee to feel well enough to put weight on it to throw. He was injured last Sunday in a collision with Joey Gallo and is on the 10-day disabled list.
“The knee has improved,” Banister said. “It’s just been getting to where the knee felt comfortable. All of that is much improved.”
