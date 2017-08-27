Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush, left, injured his right knee last week in a collision with third baseman Joey Gallo.
Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush, left, injured his right knee last week in a collision with third baseman Joey Gallo. Richard W. Rodriguez AP
Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush, left, injured his right knee last week in a collision with third baseman Joey Gallo. Richard W. Rodriguez AP

Texas Rangers

Rangers relievers making strides, but only Diekman close

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 27, 2017 4:49 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

News on Sunday morning regarding the Texas Rangers’ injured relievers was more encouraging than in the past few days, but only one of the trio is nearing the active roster.

Left-hander Jake Diekman is scheduled to make his fifth rehab outing Monday at Triple A Round Rock, weather permitting, and could be one more outing away from joining the team Sept. 1.

Diekman, on the road back from three major operations to combat ulcerative colitis, has retired all 13 batters he has faced with the Express. His velocity is holding steady at around 93-94 mph, manager Jeff Banister said.

While that’s below where Diekman was before the surgeries, the Rangers remain encouraged.

“Everything’s been good, solid,” Banister said. “Very efficient with all his pitches, the slider’s been good, and he’s throwing strikes. Everything has responded well.”

Matt Bush (knee) and Keone Kela (shoulder) have resumed throwing, though Bush seems to be further along. Kela was shut down for more than two weeks, and Banister described his throwing sessions as light.

The Rangers were simply waiting on Bush’s knee to feel well enough to put weight on it to throw. He was injured last Sunday in a collision with Joey Gallo and is on the 10-day disabled list.

“The knee has improved,” Banister said. “It’s just been getting to where the knee felt comfortable. All of that is much improved.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:03

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 1:14

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins
Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 2:09

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

View More Video