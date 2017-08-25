More Videos

Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce

Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce

No nerves for Ricky Rodriguez in first career save opportunity

No nerves for Ricky Rodriguez in first career save opportunity

Banister: Rangers' offense let down Nick Martinez

Banister: Rangers' offense let down Nick Martinez

'Texas Law Hawk': Sept. 1 is bigger than Labor Day Weekend; it's #TexasSwordDay

'Texas Law Hawk': Sept. 1 is bigger than Labor Day Weekend; it's #TexasSwordDay

Fort Worth solar lovers witness the 2017 eclipse

Fort Worth solar lovers witness the 2017 eclipse

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

The prevalence of intimate partner violence in Texas

The prevalence of intimate partner violence in Texas

Fort Worth Cats fans saddened to see dilapidated state of LaGrave Field

Fort Worth Cats fans saddened to see dilapidated state of LaGrave Field

Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death

Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death

Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall in Texas tonight

Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall in Texas tonight

  • Banister: Rangers' offense let down Nick Martinez

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister liked what he saw Friday over seven innings from Nick Martinez, but the offense sputtered after the first inning (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister liked what he saw Friday over seven innings from Nick Martinez, but the offense sputtered after the first inning (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister liked what he saw Friday over seven innings from Nick Martinez, but the offense sputtered after the first inning (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers’ offense can’t back Martinez in 3-1 loss to A’s

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 25, 2017 11:35 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Nick Martinez pitched well Friday in his first start as the rotation replacement for Tyson Ross, but Khris Davis hit two solo homers and the Rangers didn’t do much with their nine hits against Kendall Graveman in a 3-1 loss to the Oakland A’s.

Martinez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in seven innings. Davis connected in the fourth and the seventh, when Matt Chapman single home an insurance runs with two outs.

The Rangers scored quickly against Graveman, stringing together three singles for a 1-0 lead. Adrian Beltre drove in Delino DeShields with career hit No. 3,028.

That was their only hit in five at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce 1:53

Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce

No nerves for Ricky Rodriguez in first career save opportunity 1:01

No nerves for Ricky Rodriguez in first career save opportunity

Banister: Rangers' offense let down Nick Martinez 1:37

Banister: Rangers' offense let down Nick Martinez

'Texas Law Hawk': Sept. 1 is bigger than Labor Day Weekend; it's #TexasSwordDay 1:04

'Texas Law Hawk': Sept. 1 is bigger than Labor Day Weekend; it's #TexasSwordDay

Fort Worth solar lovers witness the 2017 eclipse 0:59

Fort Worth solar lovers witness the 2017 eclipse

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

The prevalence of intimate partner violence in Texas 0:29

The prevalence of intimate partner violence in Texas

Fort Worth Cats fans saddened to see dilapidated state of LaGrave Field 1:47

Fort Worth Cats fans saddened to see dilapidated state of LaGrave Field

Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death 1:13

Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death

Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall in Texas tonight 2:56

Hurricane Harvey expected to make landfall in Texas tonight

  • Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce

    Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez gave up three runs in seven innings, but a Khris Davis homer on a curveball that wasn't buried irked him (video by Jeff Wilson).

Nick Martinez upset with curveball that didn't bounce

Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez gave up three runs in seven innings, but a Khris Davis homer on a curveball that wasn't buried irked him (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: A three-hit first inning led to a 1-0 lead, but they couldn’t piece together anything else. ... Delino DeShields, Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre collected a single apiece in the first, with DeShields scoring as Beltre’s 1,631st career RBI. ... DeShields reached three times, and the only time he didn’t reach was on a line-drive double play in the fifth. ... Andrus was the only other player with more than one hit. He added a single in the sixth.　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez gave the Rangers a chance, and that’s what he was asked to do. ... The A’s didn’t have a hit until the fourth inning, when Khris Davis hit the first of two solo home runs, and Martinez allowed only two more hits. ... His seven strikeouts matched his career-high, and neither of his two walks turned into anything. ... Jose Leclerc rebounded from two wild outings for a scoreless eighth.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

