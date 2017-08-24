With playoffs within sight, Rangers need smooth ride from Perez

In an area known for, among other things, its two amusement parks, it was fitting that the Martin Perez Thrill Ride pulled into Angel Stadium on Thursday night for yet another spin.
Rare is the Perez start in which he trends only in one direction. Most are a roller coaster with the highs of supreme groundball pitching and with the dips of too many walks and not enough outs.
In his last start alone, the left-hander coughed up five runs in the first innings and then allowed one over the next five to give his Texas Rangers a chance to rally, and they did to a 17-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
If the Rangers ever needed a smooth ride from Perez, it was Thursday and for the final five weeks of the season. They entered the day again at .500 and only two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot with 36 games remaining.
Perez, who is the final guaranteed year of his contract, could benefit from some smooth rides, too. As always, he believes he is just his next pitch away from being the pitcher the Rangers have hoped for years he would be.
“When you do something a lot of times in a row, you better make adjustments and show your teammates that you can support them,” Perez said. “We’ve got a good team, man, and we can score runs in any inning. We can hit.
“My job is to stop the game if I give up a lot of runs in the first inning or the second inning or whenever. I try to outpitch them because we have good team and can score at any moment. That’s part of the game.”
The Rangers and Los Angeles Angels finished off a four-game series Thursday with a late game on the West Coast. The Rangers were seeking their third win in their most important series of the season to date, with three weekend games against last-place Oakland ahead.
Perez, who will enter the first of three options years in his contract this off-season, entered his second start of the season against the Angels with wins in three straight starts after a four-start losing streak. That came after he had won three decisions in a four-start span.
The recent streak started Aug. 9 at New York, when he held the Mets to one run on three hits in a season-high eight innings. He believed that he had been tipping pitches a start earlier in allowing seven runs — four in the first — in 4 1/3 innings Aug. 4 at Minnesota.
Perez continued to tinker Aug. 14 against Detroit. He allowed two runs in six innings — both in the first — while trying to recapture the rhythm and mechanics he had during his 2009 season at Low A Hickory, his finest minor-league stop.
There was some skepticism among the coaching staff about the pitch-tipping, but they recognized that Perez can’t be his best when he’s not in his happy place mentally. Even after the first inning Saturday against the White Sox, he believed he hadn’t been knocked around and was still confident.
He just needed to make an adjustment, and did.
“The first inning I was trying to go in, in with every hitter,” said Perez, who was 8-10 with a 5.26 ERA after 24 starts. “My strength is sinkers down and away and changeups. I can’t change.”
The Angels have had mixed success against Perez in his career. He was 2-4 with a 3.53 ERA against them entering the finale, though only 1-4 with a 5.47 ERA at the Big A. His objective was to keep the ball down and to mix inside when needed.
“Don’t let the hitters get too comfortable,” he said.
And as long as he was comfortable mentally, a good outing was a strong possibility.
“It’s the highest percentage really of what these guys do on the field,” manager Jeff Banister said. “They all have the physical capabilities or they wouldn’t be here. They have their own unique skill set. It’s how they can maintain the mental approach and stay fixed inside the game emotionally and mentally. It gives them a greater chance to perform.”
Each game is starting to feel more intense, and the Rangers need to win far more than they lose if they want to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
They need Perez to perform. They need the Perez Thrill Ride, the roller coaster with all those ups and downs, to turn into smooth ride.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+3.5
x-LA Angels
—
x-Minnesota
—
Kansas City
0.5
Seattle
0.5
Texas
1.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today
Rangers at Athletics
9:05 p.m. Friday, FSSW
