Rangers pull Ross from rotation as struggles mount

Frustrated Tyson Ross pledges to keep working Tyson Ross lasted only 3 2/3 innings Tuesday for the Texas Rangers, and another short outing left him frustrated but motivated to keep working (video by Jeff Wilson). Tyson Ross lasted only 3 2/3 innings Tuesday for the Texas Rangers, and another short outing left him frustrated but motivated to keep working (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

