What’s in a stadium name? Not much for Texas Rangers’ fans

The reviews are in and they are, well, underwhelming.
The Texas Rangers announced the name of the retractable-roof stadium that will open in 2020 and not much will change. In a word: One word will change.
The Rangers will go from playing in Globe Life Park in 2019 to Globe Life Field in 2020. I know, shocking. I hope you were sitting down.
This means, of course, that Globe Life and Accident Insurance has signed on for 25 more years. That’s through 2048. But who knows. By then we might be in need of another new stadium. I mean Globe Life Field will be 28 years old.
Globe Life Park will be demolished in Year 25.
As for the name, the response from fans was mostly a shoulder shrug. You can’t blame them. Since Globe Life Insurance remains the club’s partner the name makes sense, even if it lacks pizzazz.
The ‘wow factor’ was also hurt by a lack of exciting signage. There weren’t any new renderings of what Globe Life Field will look like. The Rangers say updated images are likely to come in October. That’s when fans will probably start getting excited again, especially if the Rangers pull off a post-season berth.
Many fans will continue to refer to the new ballpark as the Ballpark In Arlington, as they have with the current stadium, which opened in 1994. It was called Ameriquest Field until it was renamed Rangers Ballpark in Arlington in 2007. The name changed to Globe Life Park in 2014.
