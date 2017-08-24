Three-run 10th inning sends Rangers past Angels

Adrian Beltre connected for two solo home runs Wednesday night, and Robinson Chirinos homered and drove in two runs as the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 in 10 innings.
The Rangers scored three times in the 10th, starting with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Rougned Odor. Chirinos and Drew Robinson followed with singles. Tony Barnette, though, had to face Albert Pujols as the potential tying run in the 10th and Andrelton Simmons as the tying run two batters later.
The Rangers led 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. The Angels pulled even against Andrew Cashner on a three-run homer by Luis Valbuena, who also tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single after Shin-Soo Choo had singled in a run in the fifth.
Cashner allowed four runs in six innings and was lifted after only 86 pitches.
The Rangers missed out in the sixth with runners at second and third and no outs, and Chirinos was thrown out at home to end the ninth after a Choo single.
How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos had big games. The rest of the lineup was hit-and-miss. ... Beltre connected for solo homers to start the second and fourth innings, and Chirinos started the third with a homer. ... Each also added a leadoff single. ... Shin-Soo Choo drove in Chirinos in the fifth with a two-out single. ... The Rangers missed a golden scoring chance in the sixth after Beltre singled and went to third on a Nomar Mazara double. The Rangers didn’t score, going strikeout, intentional walk, strikeout, fly out to end the threat. ... Choo singled with two outs in the ninth, but Chirinos was thrown out at home as the potential go-ahead run. ... Rougned Odor, Chirinos and Drew Robinson each drove in a run in the 10th.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner dominated at times, but in two brief spurts was hit hard. The result was a no-decision after allowing six runs in four innings. ... Cashner had no trouble with Mike Trout, getting the two-time All-Star to look at a third strike in the first, pop up in the third and ground out in the fifth. ... The Angels needed only four batters in the fourth to erase a 3-0 deficit, opening the inning single, strikeout, single, Luis Valbuena homer. ... Valbuena tied the game again in the sixth with an RBI single. ... Ricky Rodriguez tossed a scoreless seventh inning. ... Alex Claudio tossed two perfect innings before giving way to Jose Leclerc in the 10th. Leclerc walked the first two batters, forcing Tony Barnette into the game. ... He got Albert Pujols to bounce into a double play and then got Andrelton Simmons to fly out two batters later to end it.
Comments