Who would Rangers turn to if they bypass Ross?

Right-handers Nick Martinez and Austin Bibens-Dirkx are candidates to start Sunday for the Texas Rangers, if the coaching staff decides to replace Tyson Ross in the rotation.
That decision was pending Wednesday, manager Jeff Banister said, after Ross allowed three runs and threw 98 pitches Tuesday over only 3 2/3 innings as the Rangers were routed 10-1 by the Los Angeles Angels.
Banister said afterward that the Rangers would reconsider giving Ross his next start as his woes continued. Pitching coach Doug Brocail and bullpen coach Brad Holman were reviewing video to see if there is a quick fix.
“We’re still in the evaluation part of it,” Banister said. “It seemed to be the stretch delivery that seemed to be the most problematic.”
Ross said that he struggled to put away hitters and to get the Rangers off the field. Much of the damage the Angels did against him came with two outs.
He also said that frustration is mounting after yet another start in which he strayed away from the form that made him a National League All-Star in 2014. He missed all but Opening Day last season and the first 2 1/2 months of this season while dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome. He also missed a few weeks because of a blister.
Ross’ biggest problem has been repeating his delivery.
“It’s something I’ve got to continue to work through,” said Ross, who has made 10 starts this season. “I’ve just got to continue to be patient. I know we’re in this thing, and I wish I would have had a better outing. It’s process, and I’ve just got to push and grind next time out.”
Martinez is scheduled to start Thursday for Triple A Round Rock. The Rangers could keep him as close to his regular turn as possible by pitching him Friday at Oakland and bumping A.J. Griffin and Cole Hamels back one day.
Bibens-Dirkx threw only 22 pitches in relief of Ross, so he wouldn’t have an problems getting ready for Sunday. However, the Rangers’ bullpen was taxed Wednesday and would be even more short-handed were he not available.
