Former Texas Rangers GM Joe Klein helped fill farm with talent

Former Texas Rangers general manager Joe Klein died after complications following a quadruple bypass on Aug. 4.
He was 75.
Klein was the Rangers’ general manager in 1983 and 1984. He also served as general manager for the Indians (1985-87) and the Tigers (1994-95). He was the assistant general manager for the Royals in 1985 when they won their first World Series.
“Virtually everything I learned about scouting and player development came from Joe,” said Grieve, who succeeded Klein as general manager in 1985. “He had a very low ego. You felt you were part of a team, working side by side. You always knew he was the boss, but he was a guy who was right there, next to you in the trenches.
“I was fortunate to have had him in my life. There were challenges, but he didn’t complain.”
Klein played seven seasons in the Washington Senators minor league system (1962-68) before moving into managing. He was the Rangers’ assistant farm director and head of the Rangers’ minor league operations during a stretch when the club signed and developed such players as Steve Buechele, Ron Darling, Danny Darwin, Jose Guzman, Tom Henke, Oddibe McDowell, Pete O’Brien, Kenny Rogers and Ruben Sierra.
He spent 23 years with the Senators/Rangers organization and was the executive director of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at the time of his death.
