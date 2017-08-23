Ross doesn’t last four innings as Rangers lose to Angels

Tyson Ross labored through 3 2/3 innings Tuesday, and the Texas Rangers stranded 10 runners as the Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 10-1 victory.
Ross threw 98 pitches to record 14 outs, but he nearly made it through four innings with allowing only one run. But Kole Calhoun doubled in two to chase Ross and give the Angels a 3-0 lead.
Kaleb Cowart connected in the fifth for a three-run homer off Austin Bibens-Dirkx. The Angels collected a season-high 16 hits.
How Rangers hitters fared: They saw plenty of pitches from Ricky Nolasco, but managed only one run against him. ... The Rangers made Nolasco throw 30 pitches in the first inning but couldn’t get a run home. ... They didn’t score until the fifth, when Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo singled with one out and DeShields raced home on a shallow sacrifice fly to center by Elvis Andrus. ... The Rangers stranded 10 runners and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Tyson Ross struggled yet again, and this time the Rangers’ bats couldn’t bail him out. ... He threw 29 pitches in the first inning, allowing a run, and 51 more of the next two innings. His 98th pitch of the game, in the fourth, was ripped by Kole Calhoun for a two-out two-run double that put the Rangers in a 3-0 hole. ... Austin-Bibens Dirkx didn’t have his best outing, as he surrendered a three-run home in the fifth. ... Tony Barnette allowed a run in the sixth. ... Nick Gardewine made his MLB debut, retiring the first two batters. But then he allowed a single, Elvis Andrus made an error, and Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer. All three runs were unearned.
