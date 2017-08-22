Rangers’ wild-card chase doesn’t change Cashner’s job

The 2016 Miami Marlins quickly faded out of the wild-card hunt in the National League, but they were in the mix at the trade deadline acquired right-hander Andrew Cashner from San Diego to help enhance their playoff chances.
Cashner was even forced to shave his trademark beard.
So, the Texas Rangers’ wild-card chase isn’t the first time Cashner has pitched meaningful game late in a season. And it is late, with only 37 games remaining after the Rangers played the Los Angeles Angels in a late game Tuesday.
Nothing, other than the beard, changed for Cashner last year with more on the line each start, and nothing has changed this year. He will face the Angels, one of the teams ahead of the Rangers in the wild-card standings, on Wednesday.
“It still comes down to making pitches and putting your team in a position to win,” Cashner said. “For me, you can’t really look too far ahead. It’s about winning today.”
The Rangers are only 9-11 in Cashner’s starts this season, but he has a 2.38 ERA over his past seven starts and leads the Rangers with a 3.31 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Angels since 2015, and he won his only career start at Angel Stadium that season by allowing three runs in seven innings.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments