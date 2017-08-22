Rangers put Gallo on concussion list, but it isn’t as bad as it seems

The daily transactions for Tuesday will show that the Texas Rangers placed infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo on the seven-day concussion list, something that sounds a lot more serious than it actually is.
Gallo, who is second in the American League in home runs, showed improvement two days after colliding Sunday with Matt Bush as they chased an infield pop-up. Gallo has a broken nose and was exhibiting symptoms of a concussion Monday.
He was feeling better Tuesday and could join the Rangers as early as Wednesday at Angel Stadium to resume baseball activities. However, he was unlikely to play again before this weekend at Oakland, so it made sense to the Rangers to sit Gallo until the opener of a three-game series at Houston on Aug. 29.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get him back on Tuesday,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Once they have been put under the concussion protocol, that is what takes precedent over everything else. He’s better today. He’s progressing each day. There’s the potential he can fly out tomorrow and starting doing the things he can do.”
The Rangers replaced Gallo in left field with Drew Robinson, and it appears Banister will employ a platoon with Ryan Rua until Gallo or Carlos Gomez (cyst) are ready. Gomez went through baseball activities for a second straight day, this time adding hitting in the cage, and expects to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Infielder Phil Gosselin was recalled from Triple A Round Rock to take Gallo’s roster spot. Gosselin was optioned Monday to make room for right-hander Nick Gardewine, but an injury allows optioned players to be recalled within the 10-day period they must be in the minors.
