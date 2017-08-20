Rangers’ Bush, Gallo leave game after collision on infield pop-up

Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo and right-handed reliever Matt Bush left the game Sunday against the White Sox in the eighth inning after a head-to-head collision trying to field Nicky Delmonico’s short pop-up.

“Everything is precautionary right now,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Anytime you see a collision like that there is a level of concern. With blood on the field, there is a little more level of concern. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Gallo and Bush did not make the trip to Southern California on Sunday evening, but the Rangers expect them to fly out Monday morning. The Rangers begin a series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim.

The playing status for each player was unknown Sunday.

Gallo, who had swelling to his lip and a bloody nose, was to have X-rays on his face, a team spokesman said. Bush was undergoing ice treatment on a bruised right knee suffered in the collision.

Both players, per MLB regulations, go into the league’s concussion protocol.

On the play, Bush, a former shortstop, made the catch, darting off the mound on the third-base side.

Gallo was playing at shortstop as part of an infield shift but had reached the ball in time before the collision. .

Jason Grilli entered the game to replace Bush and finished the eighth inning. Infielder Phil Gosselin, who was called up from Triple A on Saturday, replaced Gallo at third base.

The Rangers lost the game 3-2, falling a run short after Rougned Odor’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth ended the White Sox’s bid for a shutout.