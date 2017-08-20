Rangers hope slugging Odor can mix in some consistency

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister is the last person who would discourage Rougned Odor’s “innovation” at the plate.
To the slugging second baseman, every offering has the potential to be hit hard and a long way.
But Banister also would like to see more consistency, which will require finding the right mix of prudence to go along with the unbridled ambition that has distinguished Odor at the plate in his young career.
Odor broke out of a two-week homerless streak Saturday, smacking two home runs and collecting five RBIs.
Banister called the outburst “encouraging.” Odor is someone they need on a regular basis.
Odor, who added a two-run homer in the ninth inning Sunday, is hitting just .223 this season, though that is his highest average since April. Over the previous seven games entering Sunday, Odor was hitting .407.
“What makes him dangerous also makes it more challenging,” Banister said. “He can hit a number of locations and a number of pitches a long way. At the same time, he can miss those pitches out of the zone that are not high-contact pitches.
“There are times he can shrink the zone, his nitro zone, and recognize what his nitro zone is and hit that pitch. But hitting is challenging, so it’s the consistency of success on his pitch.”
Forecast: beautiful
As the Rangers step into the firebox of a big series in California, they’ll step out of the microwave that is summer in Texas.
Highs this week in Anaheim are forecast to be in the low- to mid-80s.
“There’s a little added energy there, yes,” Banister said. “We felt that in Minnesota, too.”
Said Adrian Beltre: “Anaheim’s really good weather. I like the heat. The guys probably will like that, have a little bit of fresh weather so they can prepare a little bit. I like the heat.”
Marinez impresses
Jhan Marinez has shown the boss a little something in two relief appearances since being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh earlier this month.
“Threw some outstanding sinkers, nice [velocity], four-seamer seems to run,” Banister said. “His stuff is good, good enough to play at this level.”
While Keone Kela’s sore shoulder heals and Jake Diekman gets back into baseball shape, Marinez and Ricky Rodriguez might be called on to throw big pitches in the final days of August.
Marinez has given up two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings for the Rangers.
“I like both of them,” Banister said. “Rodriguez’s stuff and his composure have shown up very well.”
Gosselin jammed
Reserve infielder Phil Gosselin’s first impression of his new surroundings was Texas sized.
Cowboys traffic.
“I got here in the sixth or seventh inning,” Gosselin said. “My flight got delayed a little bit, and it was a mess trying to get in here. The Cowboys game was just letting out, and all the roads were closed, so it was a mess getting here.”
Gosselin, called up from Triple A Round Rock on Saturday, was 2 for 13 with a double and a walk in four games with the Express after being acquired from Pittsburgh on a waiver claim Aug. 12. The 28-year-old had three stints with the Pirates this season, batting .150 with two RBIs in 28 games.
“The team here has had a lot of success these last few years, and they’ve been playing really well to get back into the wild card this year, so I’m excited to join a good organization.”
DeShields thrives
Delino DeShields is doing his best impersonation of Lou Gehrig Wally Pipping Wally Pipp. The speedy outfielder is taking advantage of extended playing time while Carlos Gomez sits with a troublesome cyst on his back.
DeShields made his eighth consecutive start hitting leadoff Sunday. In his previous seven games, DeShields was hitting .393 with three doubles, six walks, three stolen bases and six runs scored.
“I think he’s played very well,” Banister said. “Taken advantage of the at-bats, tremendous defensive plays. I think he’s made some nice plays with his legs on the base paths. Not playing every day, a couple of minor mistakes. But other than that I think he’s played very well.”
Rangers at Angels
9:07 p.m. Monday, FSSW
