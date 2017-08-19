Umpires at Rangers game wear white wristbands in solidarity after Kinsler’s criticism

Major league umpires have joined America’s growing list of solidarity movements and declared that some criticism crosses the line of even baseball decorum.

The umpiring crew working the game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox all wore white wristbands to protest “escalating verbal attacks” on umpires. The World Umpires Association, which represents major league umpires, also said it objected to what it called an inadequate response of the commissioner’s office to attacks.

“Right now I know so very little about it that I really don’t have much of a reaction,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “I think, I’ve said it enough, how I feel about the umpires we have in major league baseball. I think they’re the best. I also believe that this game is an emotional game. It’s not always clean.”

The ignition for Saturday’s demonstration came from Angel Hernandez’s ejection of Detroit’s Ian Kinsler during Monday’s game against the Rangers at Globe Life Park .

Kinsler harshly criticized Hernandez on Tuesday, saying the umpire needed “to find another job. I’m surprised at how bad an umpire he is. I’m just saying it’s pretty obvious that he needs to stop ruining baseball games.”

Kinsler was heavily fined but not suspended.

Umpires have fussed before. In Game 1 of the Rangers’ ALDS game with the Yankees in 1996, umpires delayed their appearance on the field to protest what it considered a light punishment for Roberto Alomar, who spit at umpire John Hirschbeck.

“Nothing carries over with me after the fact,” said Banister, who has been ejected five times this season. “I know they’re trying to do the exact same thing. They’re trying to be the best they possibly can be on any given night on any given call.

“We’re all in it for the same reason. It’s highly emotional. Sometimes things get said. It’s the ability to move on.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Mazara breaks down what happened on inside-the-park homer Pause 1:01 Banister says little Rangers could do on inside-the-park HR 1:30 Cashner found way to keep Rangers in the game 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 0:31 Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 1:47 Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage 1:05 In Granbury a statue pays tribute to the town's namesake Confederate General Hiram B. Granberry 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mazara breaks down what happened on inside-the-park homer Texas Rangers right-hander Nomar Mazara was injured Friday on an inside-the-park homer, but said his left knee should be OK (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Mazara at DH

Nomar Mazara was at designated hitter instead of in right field Saturday, a day after banging his knee against the fence trying to catch Nicky Delmonico’s drive that went for an inside-the-park home run.

“Medical staff said he was fine. Mazara said he was fine,” Banister said. “It’s me being precautionary. First time the guy has been through anything like that, but he’s OK.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Mazara breaks down what happened on inside-the-park homer Pause 1:01 Banister says little Rangers could do on inside-the-park HR 1:30 Cashner found way to keep Rangers in the game 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 0:31 Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 1:47 Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage 1:05 In Granbury a statue pays tribute to the town's namesake Confederate General Hiram B. Granberry 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Banister says little Rangers could do on inside-the-park HR Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Nomar Mazara should be fine after crashing into the wall on Nicky Delmonico's inside-the-park homer (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Gomez to the DL

Center field Carlos Gomez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, after a procedure to remove the bothersome cyst on his back.

The earliest he could return is Aug. 26. Gomez hasn’t played since Aug. 13.

“Everything is good,” Gomez said. “We just have to wait for the stitches. If I have to do something, it might open it up again. But everything is feeling much better.”

The Rangers recalled infielder Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Round Rock. The 28-year-old was 2 for 13 with a double and walk in four games with the Express since being acquired from Pittsburgh on a waiver claim. Gosselin had three stints with Pittsburgh last season, batting .150 with two RBI in 28 games.

He can play every position on the infield.

“We were pretty heavy on the outfield side and pretty light on the infield side,” Banister said on the thinking to bring up an infielder.

Griffin back on hill

Right-hander A.J. Griffin will make his fourth start since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 3. Griffin, 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his last three, has improved his stamina, working his pitch count up from 81 to 88 to 93 in a victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

There will be another dynamic he will have to manage, if not conquer, on Sunday afternoon: August dog-days heat.

Pffft, said the easygoing California native.

“I was in Texas and Arizona for two months straight. I think I’ll be all right,” Griffin said.

Griffin will face right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in his last three starts, though that includes an outing in which he gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

“All I ever do nowadays is drink water and coffee anyways,” Griffin said. “Maybe I’ll mix a few more waters in there.”

Kela plays catch

Keone Kela began playing catch Friday, his first activity since being placed in the DL with right shoulder soreness on Aug. 8.