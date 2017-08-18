Rangers’ 4-game winning streak snapped as White Sox’s inside-the-park homer

Nicky Delmonico hit two home runs, including an inside-the-park homer to open the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 4-3 victory that snapped the Texas Rangers’ four-game winning streak.
Nomar Mazara put a scare into the Rangers in the eighth, when Delmonico’s drive off Ricky Rodriguez hit high off the right-field wall. Mazara leaped to catch it, and his left knee buckled as he landed.
He went down as the ball crawled into right field. Rougned Odor retrieved the ball, but his throw home was late as Delmonico broke a 3-3 tie.
Andrew Cashner allowed three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but Delmonico hit a two-run homer in the sixth.
How Rangers hitters fared: The White Sox cooled off one of baseball’s hottest lineups behind James Shields and three relievers. ... Mike Napoli delivered the big blow for the Rangers, a two-run homer in the fourth that gave them a 2-1 lead. ... Napoli scored the other run in the seventh as the Rangers cashed in his leadoff walk on a groundout by Delino DeShields. ... Napoli and DeShields reached twice, and Nomar Mazara reached three times.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner exited in a 3-2 deficit after 5 2/3 innings, an out shy of a quality start. ... The first run against him was unearned, as a two-out error on Rougned Odor allowed a run to score. ... Nicky Delmonico put Cashner and the Rangers in a hole with a two-run shot in the sixth. ... Ricky Rodriguez took his first career decision, a loss, as Delmonico opened the eighth with a leadoff inside-the-park homer.
