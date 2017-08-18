Martin Perez said that he followed Derek Holland’s lead while breaking into the majors. On Saturday, Perez hopes to have a lead over Holland.
Martin Perez said that he followed Derek Holland’s lead while breaking into the majors. On Saturday, Perez hopes to have a lead over Holland. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Martin Perez said that he followed Derek Holland’s lead while breaking into the majors. On Saturday, Perez hopes to have a lead over Holland. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Perez thankful for Holland’s mentoring, but wants to beat him

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 18, 2017 7:26 PM

ARLINGTON

Left-handers Martin Perez and Derek Holland are listed as the probable starting pitchers for Saturday at Globe Life Park, and the two fostered a nice friendship while Texas Rangers teammates.

Holland, now with the Chicago White Sox, was an established member of the Rangers’ rotation in 2012, when Perez made his MLB debut. Perez latched onto Holland as he tried to learn the ropes, and Holland latched onto Perez.

“Coming up that was the guy who helped me and taught me how to work on this level,” Perez said. “I really would say to him ‘thank you’ for all the things he told me and helped me with my career and the things we did together as pitchers to help the team win.”

Perez said that he would work out with Holland in the weight room because of how hard Holland worked.

“I always wanted to have a model,” Perez said. “He’s a great guy.”

The two spoke on the field Thursday, when Holland reminded Perez of the matchup. Perez, who has won his past two starts, has a simple goal.

“Win the game, man,” he said.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:03

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 1:14

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins
Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 2:09

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

View More Video