Texas Rangers

Balk call didn’t sit well with you? Join Odor’s club

By Jeff Wilson

August 18, 2017 4:57 PM

ARLINGTON

That balk call Tuesday night when Rougned Odor tried to steal home? Yeah, it didn’t sit well with him, either.

The Texas Rangers second baseman said on Friday that he still can’t believe that he wasn’t credited with what would have been a straight steal of home, and an easy one at that.

“I was so mad,” Odor said. “I was like, ‘Why?’ But it’s part of the game.”

Odor was at third base with two outs in the second inning when he took off against Detroit Tigers left-hander Daniel Stumpf, who was working from the stretch and had his back to Odor.

Stumpf threw home, but the ball skipped as Odor dived across safely. However, plate ump John Tumpane had ruled that Stumpf balked by not coming set before throwing home.

A replay surfaced later that showed Stumpf stepping off the rubber and thus not balking.

“Did he balk?” Odor asked. “It didn’t look like it. He stepped off.”

