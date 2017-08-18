For Rangers, clicking here has them back on same page

The three-game winning streak the Texas Rangers carried into their game Thursday night, the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox, wasn’t even close to their longest of the season.
The Rangers rattled off 10 straight victories in May during the softest stretch of the schedule this season. The Rangers did what they should have done, and they finished the stretch three games over .500.
But this mini-streak, which included wins in 6 of 7 games and 9 of 13, has been their best of the season. Sure, the schedule has taken a favorable turn this week, but the players see it and the manager sees it.
The Rangers have seen all facets come together for the first time this season. Finally, and it’s happening with the Rangers back within reach of .500 and the second-wild spot in the American League.
They stretched that winning streak to four as Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer and drove in five as the Rangers beat the White Sox 9-8.
“We understand as a team that we’re where we want to be,” shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “There was a lot of up and down throughout the season, but right now, thank God, everything has kind of clicked. Right now is the best time to do it, and hopefully we can stay this way.”
That’s the key over the final 42 games, and something they were unable to do after their season-long winning streak in May. They lost 11 of 14 games after their 10th straight win May 19 at Detroit, and have been over .500 only once since.
But they were 9-5 this month with a plus-29 run differential, which was tied for the best in baseball through Wednesday. Only Baltimore has a better OPS than the Rangers’ .864, and only two teams have averaged more runs than the Rangers’ 5.79.
The pitching staff had done its part, posting a 3.39 ERA the past 13 games. The rotation, headed by Cole Hamels and Andrew Cashner, had a 2.62 ERA the past seven games, and the bullpen posted a 3.05 ERA in the past 13.
This is what the Rangers have been waiting for all season.
“You can say that,” Mazara said. “At the beginning of the season, either the pitching staff was doing good and the offense was bad, or the pitching staff was bad and the offense was good. It was completely opposite.
“Now, it’s clicking. We’re together right now. Everything is working for us. I think we can make a run. We have a lot of games left. A lot of things can happen.”
Andrus said that the best way to keep the ball rolling is to keep looking forward. Have a bad game? Forget about it. Make an error? Don’t worry.
When a team is going good, mistakes gets covered up. Andrus booted a routine grounder in the third inning, opening the door to three White Sox runs and a 4-0 lead, but the Rangers countered with four in their half of the inning.
Austin Bibens-Dirkx bailed out Tyson Ross in the fifth inning following his fifth and sixth walks of the game, and the Rangers scored four times in the bottom half to take the lead.
And, of course, winning cures everything.
“It’s easy to show up to the ballpark when everything’s clicking,” Mazara said. “It’s fun. It’s fun to win. Your body doesn’t hurt that much either when you’re winning. It’s easy for everything.”
The Rangers were two games behind the Los Angeles Angels in the wild-card standings after sweeping the Detroit Tigers, though with three teams ahead them. One is the Seattle Mariners, who play the Rangers seven more times this season.
The Rangers and Angels have 10 games remaining, including four early next week to open at 10-game road trip. That one is looming as a critical series.
“We just need to take care of what we’re supposed to, and that’s today,” manager Jeff Banister said.
The Rangers are taking care of their business together. The key is maintaining it over the final six weeks of the season.
“There is an energy and a drive to want to get back out on the baseball field,” Banister said. “This stretch has been the stretch when we’ve played complete baseball.”
