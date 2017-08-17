Rangers’ Jake Diekman strikes out two in perfect rehab debut

Texas Rangers left-handed reliever Jake Diekman struck out two in a perfect inning for Double A Frisco Thursday night..

It’s Diekman’s first rehab appearance and first game since October 2016. Diekman has been on the disabled list since January after beginning a three-step surgery to remove and reconstruct his colon to treat ulcerative colitis.

The last surgery was on June 9 and Diekman has been working towards this moment in earnest since July 20.

“I felt alright. Really tired but that’s to be expected,” Diekman said. “[I felt] more excitement than butterflies. Just really, really excited to pitch for the first time in 10 months.”

Diekman entered the game in the fifth inning and induced a groundout to second base, struck out the second batter looking and got a strikeout swinging to end the inning. He threw eight strikes and five balls.

There’s no doubt in Diekman’s mind that he’ll make it back to the Rangers this season. He’ll be asked to make several more rehab appearances before that becomes an option.

“I have to make sure the organization feels like I’m physically fit enough to pitch,” he said. “My arm has to bounce back. I’m going to have to go back to back, maybe three days in a row.”