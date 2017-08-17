Rangers respect Andrus’ power threat, but do opposing pitchers?

Each home run Elvis Andrus hits adds legitimacy to his ability to drive a ball and to his spot as the Texas Rangers’ No. 3 hitter.
No. 16 cleared the center-field wall Wednesday night. A 20-homer season for Andrus, once thought to be preposterous, is well within reach.
The Rangers realize the threat he poses, but do other teams?
“I don’t see them playing deeper, but I think you’ve got to take notice,” manager Jeff Banister said. “If they haven’t, then good for us. Good for him. We have. Look at where he’s hitting.”
Andrus has spent all season telling reporters that his power comes from being more aggressive early in counts and by actually looking to drive the ball. He noticed late last season that he could do it, and has carried it into what rates as the best offensive season of his career.
He entered Thursday with a .483 slugging percentage, thanks to the career-high in homers as well as 33 doubles and three triples.
“The most surprising thing is the homers,” Andrus said. “Getting on base and hitting for average are something I know I can do. The homer is a nice thing that I’ve got in my games now. I don’t really think about it. I just try to get another one.”
