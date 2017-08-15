Gallo’s 459-foot blast propels Rangers to 10-4 victory

Joey Gallo launched a mammoth two-run homer in a four-run fourth inning Monday, and the Texas Rangers connected for three homers to back A.J. Griffin en route to a 10-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Gallo’s shot of Justin Verlander was measured at 459 feet by Statcast. Mike Napoli followed with another homer for a 5-1 lead. Robinson Chirinos connected in the third to forge a 1-1 tie.
Rougned Odor gave fans a thrill with an apparent steal of home plate in the seventh inning, but the official scorer was still seeking clarification on if it was a steal because plate umpire John Tumpane called a balk on pitcher Daniel Stumpf.
Napoli added a two-run single in the Rangers’ three-run eighth.
Griffin allowed a run in the second inning and was at 93 pitches when removed before the sixth inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers connected for three home runs, but none was as impressive as the 459-foot launched by Joey Gallo. ... He connected in the Rangers’ four-run fourth, which started with a bloop RBI single by Nomar Mazara. Gallo has 34 homers, and Mike Napoli followed with his 24th as the Rangers went back-to-back for the third time this season. ... The first Rangers homer was a two-out solo shot by Robinson Chirinos, who has a career-high 14. ... Rougned Odor scored on a balk, though he caused it while attempting a straight steal of home. He would have been safe if not for the balk. ... Adrian Beltre doubled in a run in the eighth, and Napoli added a two-run single.
How Rangers pitchers fared: The Tigers made A.J. Griffin work, but the right-hander allowed only one run in five innings. ... Griffin allowed five hits and walked two while throwing 93 pitches, but left with a 5-1 lead. ... Tony Barnette worked a scoreless sixth but allowed two runs in the seventh. ... Matt Bush finished off the seven and worked a dominant eighth. ... Jason Grilli mopped up in the ninth.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Detroit
010
000
201
—
4
10
1
Texas
001
400
14x
—
10
11
0
Detroit AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Kinsler 2b
5
0
2
0
0
0
.245
Mahtook cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.300
Upton lf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.281
Cabrera 1b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.251
Castellanos 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.244
Martinez dh
3
2
2
1
1
0
.256
Hicks c
4
2
3
0
0
0
.309
Presley rf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.313
Iglesias ss
4
0
1
2
0
1
.254
Totals 35
4
10
4
3
7
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
5
0
2
0
0
1
.275
Choo dh
5
0
1
1
0
2
.253
Andrus ss
3
2
1
0
1
0
.296
Beltre 3b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.310
Mazara rf
4
1
1
1
0
2
.254
Gallo lf
3
2
1
2
1
2
.208
Napoli 1b
4
2
2
3
0
2
.198
Odor 2b
2
1
0
0
2
0
.218
Chirinos c
3
1
1
1
1
2
.226
Totals 33
10
11
9
5
11
E—Hicks (2). LOB—Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B—Hicks 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Beltre (17). HR—Martinez (9), off Grilli; Chirinos (14), off Verlander; Gallo (34), off Verlander; Napoli (24), off Verlander. RBIs—Martinez (46), Presley (12), Iglesias 2 (41), Choo (52), Beltre (50), Mazara (74), Gallo 2 (64), Napoli 3 (52), Chirinos (31). SB—Odor (12). Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 4 (Mahtook 3, Castellanos). RISP—Detroit 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 7. Runners moved up—Presley, Iglesias, Beltre. GIDP—Presley, Choo. DP—Detroit 1 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).
Detroit
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Verlander, L 8-8
6
8
5
5
0
8
114
4.11
Jimenez
2/3
0
1
0
1
1
18
11.00
Stumpf
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
6
2.74
Saupold
1
3
4
4
4
2
34
3.54
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Griffin, W 6-3
5
5
1
1
2
4
93
5.07
Barnette
1 2/3
2
2
2
1
1
40
5.49
Bush, H, 6
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
10
2.74
Grilli
1
3
1
1
0
1
24
6.06
Inherited runners-scored—Stumpf 1-1, Bush 1-0. WP—Griffin, Saupold. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez. T—3:23. A—20,636 (48,114).
