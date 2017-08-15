Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo said that he learned from his first at-bat how Justin Verlander might try to pitch him. The result in the second AB was Gallo's 34th homer (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo said that he learned from his first at-bat how Justin Verlander might try to pitch him. The result in the second AB was Gallo's 34th homer (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Gallo’s 459-foot blast propels Rangers to 10-4 victory

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 15, 2017 10:31 PM

ARLINGTON

Joey Gallo launched a mammoth two-run homer in a four-run fourth inning Monday, and the Texas Rangers connected for three homers to back A.J. Griffin en route to a 10-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Gallo’s shot of Justin Verlander was measured at 459 feet by Statcast. Mike Napoli followed with another homer for a 5-1 lead. Robinson Chirinos connected in the third to forge a 1-1 tie.

Rougned Odor gave fans a thrill with an apparent steal of home plate in the seventh inning, but the official scorer was still seeking clarification on if it was a steal because plate umpire John Tumpane called a balk on pitcher Daniel Stumpf.

Napoli added a two-run single in the Rangers’ three-run eighth.

Griffin allowed a run in the second inning and was at 93 pitches when removed before the sixth inning.　

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers connected for three home runs, but none was as impressive as the 459-foot launched by Joey Gallo. ... He connected in the Rangers’ four-run fourth, which started with a bloop RBI single by Nomar Mazara. Gallo has 34 homers, and Mike Napoli followed with his 24th as the Rangers went back-to-back for the third time this season. ... The first Rangers homer was a two-out solo shot by Robinson Chirinos, who has a career-high 14. ... Rougned Odor scored on a balk, though he caused it while attempting a straight steal of home. He would have been safe if not for the balk. ... Adrian Beltre doubled in a run in the eighth, and Napoli added a two-run single.　　

How Rangers pitchers fared: The Tigers made A.J. Griffin work, but the right-hander allowed only one run in five innings. ... Griffin allowed five hits and walked two while throwing 93 pitches, but left with a 5-1 lead. ... Tony Barnette worked a scoreless sixth but allowed two runs in the seventh. ... Matt Bush finished off the seven and worked a dominant eighth. ... Jason Grilli mopped up in the ninth.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Detroit

010

000

201

4

10

1

Texas

001

400

14x

10

11

0

Detroit AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Kinsler 2b

5

0

2

0

0

0

.245

Mahtook cf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.300

Upton lf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.281

Cabrera 1b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.251

Castellanos 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.244

Martinez dh

3

2

2

1

1

0

.256

Hicks c

4

2

3

0

0

0

.309

Presley rf

4

0

1

1

0

1

.313

Iglesias ss

4

0

1

2

0

1

.254

Totals 35

4

10

4

3

7

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

5

0

2

0

0

1

.275

Choo dh

5

0

1

1

0

2

.253

Andrus ss

3

2

1

0

1

0

.296

Beltre 3b

4

1

2

1

0

0

.310

Mazara rf

4

1

1

1

0

2

.254

Gallo lf

3

2

1

2

1

2

.208

Napoli 1b

4

2

2

3

0

2

.198

Odor 2b

2

1

0

0

2

0

.218

Chirinos c

3

1

1

1

1

2

.226

Totals 33

10

11

9

5

11

 

E—Hicks (2). LOB—Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B—Hicks 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Beltre (17). HR—Martinez (9), off Grilli; Chirinos (14), off Verlander; Gallo (34), off Verlander; Napoli (24), off Verlander. RBIs—Martinez (46), Presley (12), Iglesias 2 (41), Choo (52), Beltre (50), Mazara (74), Gallo 2 (64), Napoli 3 (52), Chirinos (31). SB—Odor (12). Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 4 (Mahtook 3, Castellanos). RISP—Detroit 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 7. Runners moved up—Presley, Iglesias, Beltre. GIDP—Presley, Choo. DP—Detroit 1 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).

Detroit

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Verlander, L 8-8

6

8

5

5

0

8

114

4.11

Jimenez

 2/3

0

1

0

1

1

18

11.00

Stumpf

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

6

2.74

Saupold

1

3

4

4

4

2

34

3.54

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Griffin, W 6-3

5

5

1

1

2

4

93

5.07

Barnette

1 2/3

2

2

2

1

1

40

5.49

Bush, H, 6

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

10

2.74

Grilli

1

3

1

1

0

1

24

6.06

Inherited runners-scored—Stumpf 1-1, Bush 1-0. WP—Griffin, Saupold. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez. T—3:23. A—20,636 (48,114).

