Rangers manufacture runs in win over Tigers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Ricky Rodriguez makes quite a first impression in MLB debut Pause 0:49 Martin Perez earned his second straight win Monday night 1:57 Delino DeShields talks safety squeezes and pitches hitting gold crosses 1:17 Jeff Banister calls Sunday ejection "quite puzzling" 0:31 Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas Bullet Train could make that a reality 1:34 Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days 1:23 Cowboys coach Jason Garrett evaluates backup running backs 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Delino DeShields scored a run and drove in a run with a safety squeeze in the Rangers' 6-2 win over the Tigers Monday night. DeShields said a pitch hit the cross hanging off his necklace, which hit him in the chin in the first inning. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Delino DeShields scored a run and drove in a run with a safety squeeze in the Rangers' 6-2 win over the Tigers Monday night. DeShields said a pitch hit the cross hanging off his necklace, which hit him in the chin in the first inning. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com