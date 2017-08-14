Rangers manufacture runs in win over Tigers

The Rangers won for the fifth time in their past eight games, taking the series opener against the Tigers 6-2 Monday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez pitched well for the second consecutive start. He held the Tigers to two runs (both in the first inning) on six hits and a walk over six innings. After allowing Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the first, Perez was outstanding. He allowed four singes over the next five innings. He struck out two to earn the win and improve to 7-10. Ricardo Rodriguez pitched a perfect seventh inning in his major league debut. He struck out two. Matt Bush pitched a scoreless eighth and Alex Claudio closed it out in the ninth, despite allowing three hits.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored twice in the first and tacked on runs in four of the next five innings. In the first, Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus walked before Nomar Mazara singled in the first run against Michael Fulmer. Andrus tied it at 2-2 when he scored on Adrian Beltre’s sacrifice fly. Rounged Odor reached on an infield single in the second and later scored on DeShields’ squeeze bunt to make it 3-2. Joey Gallo’s 33rd homer of the season stretched Texas’ lead to 4-2 in the third. Odor doubled and scored on Drrwe Robinson’s single in the fourth. Odor scored again in the sixth on a Robinson Chirinos single. Odor was 3 for 4 with three runs.
Notables: Beltre increased his all-time RBIs total to 1,620. He’s three from tying Chipper Jones for 30th all-time ... Beltre tied Alex Rodriguez for games played ... Tigers’ second baseman Ian Kinsler was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez for arguing balls and strikes. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was tossed moments later.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments