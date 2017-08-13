Rangers’ Banister on ejection: ‘I wasn’t arguing’

The outcome Sunday didn’t baffle manager Jeff Banister.
His Texas Rangers didn’t get enough clutch hits in key situations in a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. But Banister was around for only the first four innings.
That’s where he was baffled.
Banister was ejected in the fifth inning after seeking an explanation from plate umpire Stu Scheurwater for his decision to warn both benches after Andrew Cashner hit Marwin Gonzalez with a pitch.
While speaking with Scheurwater, first-base umpire Tripp Gibson joined the conversation and gave Banister the thumb.
“Quite puzzling,” said Banister, who has been ejected five times this season. “I tried to have a conversation with the plate umpire, and the base umpire decided to get engaged. I still never got a real explanation of why. I wasn’t arguing. I don’t care what was said. I wasn’t arguing any part of the warnings. I’m quite puzzled as well.”
Banister said that Scheurwater claimed that MLB had warned the umpiring crew about possible tensions between the two Texas teams based on earlier series in the season. Five players were hit by pitches Saturday night, including Rangers center field Carlos Gomez twice.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments