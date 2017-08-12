Rangers beat Astros again, keep wild card berth in view

The American League West title might be lost, but the Lone Star Series is still up for grabs. Oh, and that wild card berth is still within grasp.

The Texas Rangers beat the West-leading Houston Astros, 8-3 on Saturday, for the second consecutive night at Globe Life Park.

After losing the first six games this season against the Astros, the Rangers have won four of the past five. The clubs still have seven more meetings, including Sunday’s series finale at 2 p.m.

The Astros led the West by 13 games before suffering their fifth consecutive loss Saturday. The Angels and Mariners were 13 games back and the Rangers are now 14 1/2 games back. All three teams, however, remain in the thick of the A.L. wild card race.

After a 21-minute rain delay in the bottom of the first, the Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the second on Brett Nicholas’ three-run homer against Astros starter Mike Fiers. The Astros cut the deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the fourth after a lead-off walk by Ross, followed by an RBI single from Alex Bregman and a two-out RBI double by J.D. Davis.

Texas responded with a solo homer by Mike Napoli in the bottom of the inning and two more in the fifth, including one on Adrian Beltre’s run-scoring double to left field. It was Beltre’s 607th career double, which moves him into sole possession of 13th all-time. Beltre’s two-run single in the sixth pushed the lead to 8-3.

Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross left with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning. He had a 6-3 lead when Matt Bush took over and forced Juan Centeno into a flyout to left to end the inning.

Ross was charged with three runs on four hits, five walks and two hit batters over 5 2/3 innings.

Bush held the Astros hitless over 2 1/3 innings of relief. Jason Grilli closed it out in the ninth.

Rangers bench coach Steve Buechele was ejected before the start of the fifth inning after arguing a check swing by the Astros’ Jose Altuve.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:36 Pudge Rodriguez cherishes a packed house of Rangers fans for jersey retirement Pause 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 4:29 Doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 2:33 U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) town hall meeting 1:19 Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:16 Watch this red ant attempt to drag a snake 1:35 Big changes coming to Leadership Academy at Mitchell Boulevard 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 0:41 Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jeff Banister proud of night, from Pudge's ceremony to 8-3 win over Astros Rangers manager Jeff Banister said it was proud night for the club after beating the Astros on a night Pudge Rodriquez's No. 7 jersey was retired. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rua optioned

Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple A Round Rock before Saturday’s game, almost two weeks after he was called back up to rejoin the Rangers.

Rua did not get any playing time since being recalled on July 31. Manager Jeff Banister said he talked to Rua about the situation before he left Saturday.

“I love everything Ryan does for us. He is a major league player. He is a versatile player,” Banister said. “There have been a few tough scenarios for Ryan, but right now pitching in the bullpen is a necessity, having the extra arm this time of year.”

Plus, Banister added, he’d rather have Rua playing every day and staying sharp at the plate.

Briefly

▪ Infielder Phil Gosselin, 28, was acquired on a waiver claim from the Pirates and optioned to Round Rock.

▪ Infielder Tyler Smith has joined Round Rock after clearing waivers.

Houston 000 201 000 — 3 4 0 Texas 030 122 00x — 8 9 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .305 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Altuve 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .361 Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Bregman ss 3 2 1 1 0 1 .276 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .317 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Davis 3b 2 0 1 2 2 0 .154 Centeno c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .350 Totals 29 3 4 3 6 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 2 1 0 3 0 .255 Andrus ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .297 Mazara rf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .248 Beltre 3b 4 0 3 3 0 0 .306 Gallo lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .208 Gomez cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .253 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .199 Nicholas c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .222 Totals 29 8 9 8 6 6

E—Beltre (4), Odor (14). LOB—Houston 7, Texas 6. 2B—Davis (1), Beltre (16). HR—Nicholas (1), off Fiers; Napoli (23), off Fiers. RBIs—Bregman (44), Davis 2 (2), Mazara (72), Beltre 3 (47), Napoli (49), Nicholas 3 (3). SB—Altuve (26), Choo (10). Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Bregman, Centeno 2); Texas 1 (Gallo). RISP—Houston 2 for 6; Texas 5 for 11. Runners moved up—Reddick, Beltran, Gonzalez, Mazara. FIDP—Odor. GIDP—Davis, Beltre. DP—Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gonzalez), (Springer, Centeno); Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 7-7 4 5 6 6 4 2 76 4.36 Liriano 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 5.91 Martes 1 3 2 2 2 1 29 5.17 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.89 Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.54

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, W, 3-2 5 2/3 4 3 3 5 2 92 7.11 Bush, H, 5 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 29 2.89 Grilli 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 5.97