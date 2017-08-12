Rangers beat Astros again, keep wild card berth in view

The American League West title might be lost, but the Lone Star Series is still up for grabs. Oh, and that wild card berth is still within grasp.
The Texas Rangers beat the West-leading Houston Astros, 8-3 on Saturday, for the second consecutive night at Globe Life Park.
After losing the first six games this season against the Astros, the Rangers have won four of the past five. The clubs still have seven more meetings, including Sunday’s series finale at 2 p.m.
The Astros led the West by 13 games before suffering their fifth consecutive loss Saturday. The Angels and Mariners were 13 games back and the Rangers are now 14 1/2 games back. All three teams, however, remain in the thick of the A.L. wild card race.
After a 21-minute rain delay in the bottom of the first, the Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the second on Brett Nicholas’ three-run homer against Astros starter Mike Fiers. The Astros cut the deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the fourth after a lead-off walk by Ross, followed by an RBI single from Alex Bregman and a two-out RBI double by J.D. Davis.
Texas responded with a solo homer by Mike Napoli in the bottom of the inning and two more in the fifth, including one on Adrian Beltre’s run-scoring double to left field. It was Beltre’s 607th career double, which moves him into sole possession of 13th all-time. Beltre’s two-run single in the sixth pushed the lead to 8-3.
Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Ross left with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning. He had a 6-3 lead when Matt Bush took over and forced Juan Centeno into a flyout to left to end the inning.
Ross was charged with three runs on four hits, five walks and two hit batters over 5 2/3 innings.
Bush held the Astros hitless over 2 1/3 innings of relief. Jason Grilli closed it out in the ninth.
Rangers bench coach Steve Buechele was ejected before the start of the fifth inning after arguing a check swing by the Astros’ Jose Altuve.
Rua optioned
Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple A Round Rock before Saturday’s game, almost two weeks after he was called back up to rejoin the Rangers.
Rua did not get any playing time since being recalled on July 31. Manager Jeff Banister said he talked to Rua about the situation before he left Saturday.
“I love everything Ryan does for us. He is a major league player. He is a versatile player,” Banister said. “There have been a few tough scenarios for Ryan, but right now pitching in the bullpen is a necessity, having the extra arm this time of year.”
Plus, Banister added, he’d rather have Rua playing every day and staying sharp at the plate.
Briefly
▪ Infielder Phil Gosselin, 28, was acquired on a waiver claim from the Pirates and optioned to Round Rock.
▪ Infielder Tyler Smith has joined Round Rock after clearing waivers.
Houston
000
201
000
—
3
4
0
Texas
030
122
00x
—
8
9
2
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer cf
4
0
0
0
1
0
.305
Reddick rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.298
Altuve 2b
2
1
0
0
2
0
.361
Beltran dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.243
Bregman ss
3
2
1
1
0
1
.276
Gonzalez 1b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.317
Fisher lf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.257
Davis 3b
2
0
1
2
2
0
.154
Centeno c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.350
Totals 29
3
4
3
6
4
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
2
2
1
0
3
0
.255
Andrus ss
5
2
2
0
0
1
.297
Mazara rf
2
0
0
1
2
0
.248
Beltre 3b
4
0
3
3
0
0
.306
Gallo lf
2
1
0
0
1
0
.208
Gomez cf
2
1
0
0
0
1
.253
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.212
Napoli 1b
4
1
1
1
0
2
.199
Nicholas c
4
1
2
3
0
1
.222
Totals 29
8
9
8
6
6
E—Beltre (4), Odor (14). LOB—Houston 7, Texas 6. 2B—Davis (1), Beltre (16). HR—Nicholas (1), off Fiers; Napoli (23), off Fiers. RBIs—Bregman (44), Davis 2 (2), Mazara (72), Beltre 3 (47), Napoli (49), Nicholas 3 (3). SB—Altuve (26), Choo (10). Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Bregman, Centeno 2); Texas 1 (Gallo). RISP—Houston 2 for 6; Texas 5 for 11. Runners moved up—Reddick, Beltran, Gonzalez, Mazara. FIDP—Odor. GIDP—Davis, Beltre. DP—Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gonzalez), (Springer, Centeno); Texas 1 (Beltre, Odor, Napoli).
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Fiers, L, 7-7
4
5
6
6
4
2
76
4.36
Liriano
1
1
0
0
0
0
16
5.91
Martes
1
3
2
2
2
1
29
5.17
Hoyt
1
0
0
0
0
2
17
4.89
Guduan
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
5.54
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Ross, W, 3-2
5 2/3
4
3
3
5
2
92
7.11
Bush, H, 5
2 1/3
0
0
0
0
1
29
2.89
Grilli
1
0
0
0
1
1
26
5.97
Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 5th. Inherited runners-scored—Liriano 2-2, Bush 3-0. HBP—Fiers (Gomez), Ross 2 (Fisher,Bregman), Liriano 2 (Gallo,Gomez). Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Bill Welke. T—3:14. A—47,306 (48,114).
