Hamels tosses seven scoreless as Rangers hang on to beat Astros

Cole Hamels allowed three hits and two walks Friday over seven scoreless innings, and Elvis Andrus doubled twice and scored three runs as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-4 in the opener of a three-game series.
Hamels, who tossed a complete game last weekend at Minnesota, didn’t allow a base runner until a two-out walk in the third inning and didn’t allow a hit until one out in the fourth.
The Rangers scored four times in the third, with Andrus driving in the game’s first run. He scored later in the inning on a two-out two-run single by Carlos Gomez, and came home again in the fifth on Adrian Beltre’s double and in the seven on Nomar Mazara’s bloop single.
The Astros mounted a comeback in the eighth against Jose Leclerc, who opened walk, homer, walk. Jose Altuve bounced into a double play, a key sequence as the next three Astros reached. Two scored, and only a lunging catch by Mazara kept the Astros from being a five-run inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: Six runs should be enough, and they were despite how uncomfortable things got late. ... Five players collected the Rangers’ 10 hits, with Elvis Andrus collecting three. Two of those were doubles, and he scored three runs. ... Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez finished with two hits apiece, and Robinson Chirinos had a single in the Rangers’ four-run third. ... Joey Gallo saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped after going 0 for 4.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels posted a second consecutive strong outing before things tightened up against the bullpen. ... Hamels didn’t allow a runner until the third, with a walk of the No. 9 hitter on a close 3-2 pitch. The first Astros hit didn’t come until the fourth, as Jose Altuve hit a grounder off Hamels’ knee. ... Houston had a runner reach second base in the fourth and fifth before Hamels retired the final seven he faced. ... Jose Leclerc walked three, issued a two-run homer in the eighth and allowed three runs, but he also got Jose Altuve to bounce into a double play. ... Alex Claudio allowed consecutive RBI doubles and needed a terrific catch by Mazara to end the inning and keep a fifth run from scoring. ... Claudio allowed two two-out singles in the ninth but was allowed to face Altuve as the go-ahead run. Claudio struck him out on a full-count pitch.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Houston
000
000
040
—
4
8
1
Texas
004
010
10x
—
6
10
0
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer rf
4
1
2
2
1
1
.308
Bregman 3b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.275
Altuve 2b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.363
Gurriel 1b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.293
Gonzalez ss
4
1
2
1
0
0
.314
Beltran dh
4
0
1
1
0
2
.246
McCann c
4
0
0
0
0
0
.231
Marisnick cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.241
Fisher lf
2
1
1
0
2
1
.264
Totals 34
4
8
4
5
8
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
4
1
0
0
0
1
.253
Andrus ss
4
3
3
1
0
0
.296
Mazara rf
4
0
2
2
0
0
.249
Beltre 3b
4
0
2
1
0
1
.298
Gallo lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.209
Gomez cf
4
0
2
2
0
1
.255
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.213
Napoli 1b
2
1
0
0
2
1
.199
Chirinos c
4
1
1
0
0
0
.217
Totals 34
6
10
6
2
8
E—Morton (2). LOB—Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B—Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR—Springer (28), off Leclerc. RBIs—Springer 2 (68), Gonzalez (68), Beltran (45), Andrus (60), Mazara 2 (71), Beltre (44), Gomez 2 (42). S—Choo. Runners left in scoring position—Houston 4; Texas 3. DP—Texas 1.
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Morton, L 9-5
5 2/3
7
5
3
2
6
100
3.83
Guduan
1/3
2
1
1
0
0
10
6.00
Hoyt
1
1
0
0
0
0
12
5.01
Musgrove
1
0
0
0
0
2
14
5.40
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels, W 7-1
7
3
0
0
2
5
98
3.31
Leclerc
2/3
1
3
3
3
0
24
3.60
Claudio
1 1/3
4
1
1
0
3
35
2.47
Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Guduan 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Claudio 1-1. Umpires—Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson. T—3:22. A—33,897 (48,114).
Comments