Texas Rangers lefty Cole Hamels worked seven scoreless innings Friday, the final four with a dinged up left knee, and was happy to continue building on his complete game last weekend (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Hamels tosses seven scoreless as Rangers hang on to beat Astros

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 11, 2017 10:31 PM

ARLINGTON

Cole Hamels allowed three hits and two walks Friday over seven scoreless innings, and Elvis Andrus doubled twice and scored three runs as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-4 in the opener of a three-game series.

Hamels, who tossed a complete game last weekend at Minnesota, didn’t allow a base runner until a two-out walk in the third inning and didn’t allow a hit until one out in the fourth.

The Rangers scored four times in the third, with Andrus driving in the game’s first run. He scored later in the inning on a two-out two-run single by Carlos Gomez, and came home again in the fifth on Adrian Beltre’s double and in the seven on Nomar Mazara’s bloop single.

The Astros mounted a comeback in the eighth against Jose Leclerc, who opened walk, homer, walk. Jose Altuve bounced into a double play, a key sequence as the next three Astros reached. Two scored, and only a lunging catch by Mazara kept the Astros from being a five-run inning. 　　

Alex Claudio wanted to face Jose Altuve with game on the line

Left-hander Alex Claudio thought he was going to be taken out of the game in the ninth inning Friday, especially with Jose Altuve up. But Claudio came through for the Texas Rangers (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: Six runs should be enough, and they were despite how uncomfortable things got late. ... Five players collected the Rangers’ 10 hits, with Elvis Andrus collecting three. Two of those were doubles, and he scored three runs. ... Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez finished with two hits apiece, and Robinson Chirinos had a single in the Rangers’ four-run third. ... Joey Gallo saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped after going 0 for 4.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels posted a second consecutive strong outing before things tightened up against the bullpen. ... Hamels didn’t allow a runner until the third, with a walk of the No. 9 hitter on a close 3-2 pitch. The first Astros hit didn’t come until the fourth, as Jose Altuve hit a grounder off Hamels’ knee. ... Houston had a runner reach second base in the fourth and fifth before Hamels retired the final seven he faced. ... Jose Leclerc walked three, issued a two-run homer in the eighth and allowed three runs, but he also got Jose Altuve to bounce into a double play. ... Alex Claudio allowed consecutive RBI doubles and needed a terrific catch by Mazara to end the inning and keep a fifth run from scoring. ... Claudio allowed two two-out singles in the ninth but was allowed to face Altuve as the go-ahead run. Claudio struck him out on a full-count pitch.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Houston

000

000

040

4

8

1

Texas

004

010

10x

6

10

0

Houston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Springer rf

4

1

2

2

1

1

.308

Bregman 3b

4

0

1

0

1

0

.275

Altuve 2b

5

0

1

0

0

2

.363

Gurriel 1b

3

1

0

0

1

0

.293

Gonzalez ss

4

1

2

1

0

0

.314

Beltran dh

4

0

1

1

0

2

.246

McCann c

4

0

0

0

0

0

.231

Marisnick cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.241

Fisher lf

2

1

1

0

2

1

.264

Totals 34

4

8

4

5

8

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

4

1

0

0

0

1

.253

Andrus ss

4

3

3

1

0

0

.296

Mazara rf

4

0

2

2

0

0

.249

Beltre 3b

4

0

2

1

0

1

.298

Gallo lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.209

Gomez cf

4

0

2

2

0

1

.255

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.213

Napoli 1b

2

1

0

0

2

1

.199

Chirinos c

4

1

1

0

0

0

.217

Totals 34

6

10

6

2

8

 

E—Morton (2). LOB—Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B—Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR—Springer (28), off Leclerc. RBIs—Springer 2 (68), Gonzalez (68), Beltran (45), Andrus (60), Mazara 2 (71), Beltre (44), Gomez 2 (42). S—Choo. Runners left in scoring position—Houston 4; Texas 3. DP—Texas 1.

Houston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Morton, L 9-5

5 2/3

7

5

3

2

6

100

3.83

Guduan

 1/3

2

1

1

0

0

10

6.00

Hoyt

1

1

0

0

0

0

12

5.01

Musgrove

1

0

0

0

0

2

14

5.40

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels, W 7-1

7

3

0

0

2

5

98

3.31

Leclerc

 2/3

1

3

3

3

0

24

3.60

Claudio

1 1/3

4

1

1

0

3

35

2.47

Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Guduan 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Claudio 1-1. Umpires—Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson. T—3:22. A—33,897 (48,114).

