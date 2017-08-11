For Barnette, it was hair today, gone tomorrow

Strange things can occur when a player is given an entire off day, which the Texas Rangers had Thursday.
He might not know what to do with himself, and might not do anything at all.
His mind might drift.
He might find his way to a barber’s chair for the first time in a half-decade for more than just a touch-up.
Such was the case for Tony Barnette, who on Wednesday at New York was still rocking the long hair he’d had since his playing days in Japan. By Thursday, though, he felt a wild hair and, well, said so long to his wild hair.
No real reason. Didn’t lose a bet. Wasn’t trying to change his fortunes.
“Because it was Thursday,” the right-hander said Friday. “It was very emotionless experience. It was literally just, ‘See ya.’”
A father of two young girls, Barnette said that he ran the decision past his oldest daughter, Madelyn. She’s 3, and though she said to not get it cut, she didn’t seem to notice after the deed was done.
“I think if I had shaved the beard, that probably would have freaked them out,” Barnette said. “It’s one of those things where I’m not very nostalgic. It was fun while I had it. I got some sweet pics. I pitched in the playoffs with a mustache and long hair. Not many guys can say that.
“Now it looks like I can actually get a job outside of baseball.”
