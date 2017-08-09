Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez was optioned back to Triple A Round Rock before Wednesday’s game against the Mets. The Rangers want him to continue to start instead of working out of the Rangers’ bullpen.
Texas Rangers

Rangers call up Tyler Smith, send down Nick Martinez

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 09, 2017 1:52 PM

NEW YORK

Infielder Tyler Smith was called up and right-hander Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple A Round Rock.

The Rangers received Smith, 26, from the Mariners on a waiver claim July 30. He had been designated for assignment July 28. Smith made his major league debut with the Mariners on June 2. Smith primarily plays shortstop but also has seen time at second and third base.

Smith was available off the bench for the Rangers on Wednesday. Manager Jeff Banister said it was unlikely Smith would be up for long. Rougned Odor was given a day off Wednesday. He was hit on the left foot by a pitch Tuesday night and left the game in the eighth inning. Odor said he was fine but was in some pain during the game. Banister said Martinez is better served continuing to start for Round Rock instead of working out of the bullpen.

Ross close

The club expects Tyson Ross to return to the rotation this weekend after being on the disabled list with a blister on his right index finger since July 24. Andrew Cashner, who missed Tuesday’s scheduled start after waking up with a stiff neck, said he was a little better Wednesday morning but still doesn’t have full range of motion. He hopes to be available Saturday or Sunday.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

