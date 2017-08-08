Rangers, Mets each homer 3 times but only Mets go home happy

The Texas Rangers have hit a lot of home runs in 2017. That has been well-documented, especially how much the Rangers’ offense has relied on homers to score runs.

Less discussed, however, are the homers allowed by the Rangers’ pitching staff.

They entered Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets second in the league in homers hit and tied for eighth in homers surrendered.

Both numbers got a boost in the Mets’ 5-4 win at Citi Field.

The Mets hit three homers in the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead. Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes hit solo homers in the first and Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the second.

Starter A.J. Griffin, who was moved up a day in the rotation when Andrew Cashner woke up with a stiff neck, held the Mets scoreless the next three innings and left trailing 4-1 after allowing four runs on four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

“I just didn’t do a good job of overcoming the short notice,” said Griffin, who took the loss to drop to 5-3. “I don’t want to make excuses. I’ve just got to be better next time.”

Joey Gallo’s 31st homer of the season put the Rangers on the board in the fifth. They added two more runs in the sixth on Adrian Beltre’s solo homer and Gallo’s run-scoring double to center field to pull to within 4-3.

But the Mets tacked on another run in the seventh against Jason Grilli, who walked Conforto with one out before a Asdrubal Cabrera’s double to the right-field corner bounced away from Shin-Soo Choo long enough to allow Conforto to score from first. That made it 5-3.

Robinson Chirinos’ solo homer with two outs in the ninth was his 13th, which ties his career-high. The Rangers have hit 174 homers, second only to the Astros’ 182. Rangers’ pitchers have allowed 154 homers, eighth most in the majors.

The Mets snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. The Rangers dropped to six games under .500 at 53-59. The last time the Rangers were seven games under was May 8.

Texas 000 012 001 — 4 6 0 New York 220 000 10x — 5 6 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Beltre 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .292 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Gomez cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .251 Gallo 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .210 Chirinos c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .217 Griffin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 DeShields ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Robinson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 32 4 6 4 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .293 Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Cespedes lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Walker 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Reyes 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .220 Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Flexen p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Flores 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Totals 29 5 6 5 4 8

LOB—Texas 5, New York 4. 2B—Gallo (13), Chirinos (6), Cabrera (18), Flexen (1). HR—Gallo (31), off Flexen; Beltre (11), off Flexen; Chirinos (13), off Ramos; Conforto (23), off Griffin; Cespedes (12), off Griffin; d’Arnaud (10), off Griffin. RBIs—Beltre (43), Gallo 2 (59), Chirinos (29), Conforto (58), Cabrera (34), Cespedes (31), d’Arnaud 2 (36). CS—Cabrera (2). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4; New York 1. RISP—Texas 0 for 6; New York 0 for 3. DP—New York 1.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Griffin, L 5-3 5 4 4 4 3 3 88 5.40 Barnette 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Grilli 1 1 1 1 1 2 14 6.16 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.88

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, W 1-1 5 2/3 4 3 3 3 4 89 8.49 Goeddel, H, 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.45 Blevins, H, 13 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3 30 2.78 Ramos, S, 21-23 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 4.12

Inherited runners-scored—Goeddel 1-1. HBP—Flexen (Odor). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—2:51. A—37,326 (41,922).