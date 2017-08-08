Rangers starter A.J. Griffin said the early homers came from falling behind batters. He held the Mets scoreless his final three innings but took the loss Tuesday night. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers starter A.J. Griffin said the early homers came from falling behind batters. He held the Mets scoreless his final three innings but took the loss Tuesday night. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers, Mets each homer 3 times but only Mets go home happy

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 08, 2017 9:53 PM

NEW YORK

The Texas Rangers have hit a lot of home runs in 2017. That has been well-documented, especially how much the Rangers’ offense has relied on homers to score runs.

Less discussed, however, are the homers allowed by the Rangers’ pitching staff.

They entered Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets second in the league in homers hit and tied for eighth in homers surrendered.

Both numbers got a boost in the Mets’ 5-4 win at Citi Field.

The Mets hit three homers in the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead. Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes hit solo homers in the first and Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the second.

Starter A.J. Griffin, who was moved up a day in the rotation when Andrew Cashner woke up with a stiff neck, held the Mets scoreless the next three innings and left trailing 4-1 after allowing four runs on four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

“I just didn’t do a good job of overcoming the short notice,” said Griffin, who took the loss to drop to 5-3. “I don’t want to make excuses. I’ve just got to be better next time.”

Joey Gallo’s 31st homer of the season put the Rangers on the board in the fifth. They added two more runs in the sixth on Adrian Beltre’s solo homer and Gallo’s run-scoring double to center field to pull to within 4-3.

But the Mets tacked on another run in the seventh against Jason Grilli, who walked Conforto with one out before a Asdrubal Cabrera’s double to the right-field corner bounced away from Shin-Soo Choo long enough to allow Conforto to score from first. That made it 5-3.

Robinson Chirinos’ solo homer with two outs in the ninth was his 13th, which ties his career-high. The Rangers have hit 174 homers, second only to the Astros’ 182. Rangers’ pitchers have allowed 154 homers, eighth most in the majors.

The Mets snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. The Rangers dropped to six games under .500 at 53-59. The last time the Rangers were seven games under was May 8.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

000

012

001

4

6

0

New York

220

000

10x

5

6

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.253

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.296

Mazara lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.242

Beltre 3b

3

1

1

1

1

0

.292

Odor 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.216

Gomez cf

3

1

1

0

1

1

.251

Gallo 1b

4

1

2

2

0

1

.210

Chirinos c

3

1

2

1

1

0

.217

Griffin p

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

DeShields ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.272

Robinson 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Totals 32

4

6

4

3

10

New York AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Conforto cf

2

2

1

1

2

0

.293

Cabrera 3b

4

0

1

1

0

0

.258

Bruce rf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.258

Cespedes lf

4

1

1

1

0

0

.274

Walker 1b-2b

4

0

1

0

0

2

.253

Reyes 2b

2

1

0

0

1

1

.220

Granderson ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.222

d’Arnaud c

3

1

1

2

0

1

.242

Rosario ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.160

Flexen p

2

0

1

0

0

1

.250

Flores 1b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.280

Totals 29

5

6

5

4

8

Related stories from Star-Telegram

LOB—Texas 5, New York 4. 2B—Gallo (13), Chirinos (6), Cabrera (18), Flexen (1). HR—Gallo (31), off Flexen; Beltre (11), off Flexen; Chirinos (13), off Ramos; Conforto (23), off Griffin; Cespedes (12), off Griffin; d’Arnaud (10), off Griffin. RBIs—Beltre (43), Gallo 2 (59), Chirinos (29), Conforto (58), Cabrera (34), Cespedes (31), d’Arnaud 2 (36). CS—Cabrera (2). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4; New York 1. RISP—Texas 0 for 6; New York 0 for 3. DP—New York 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Griffin, L 5-3

5

4

4

4

3

3

88

5.40

Barnette

1

1

0

0

0

1

10

5.40

Grilli

1

1

1

1

1

2

14

6.16

Leclerc

1

0

0

0

0

2

11

2.88

New York

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Flexen, W 1-1

5 2/3

4

3

3

3

4

89

8.49

Goeddel, H, 1

 2/3

1

0

0

0

1

15

3.45

Blevins, H, 13

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

3

30

2.78

Ramos, S, 21-23

1

1

1

1

0

2

15

4.12

Inherited runners-scored—Goeddel 1-1. HBP—Flexen (Odor). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—2:51. A—37,326 (41,922).

Rangers at Mets

11:10 a.m. Wednesday, FSSW

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video