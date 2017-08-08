Stiff neck scratches Andrew Cashner from Tuesday’s start

Andrew Cashner was scratched from Tuesday’s start after waking up with a stiff neck.
The Rangers’ right-hander was hoping it would loosen up, but it remained stiff after a chiropractic session.
A.J. Griffin was moved up to start Tuesday. Left-hander Martin Perez is likely to start Wednesday’s game against the Mets.
“This morning I couldn’t turn my head,” said Cashner, who thinks it happened from sleeping on it wrong in his hotel bed. “I travel with my pillow, the pillow I’ve used the last couple of years. It’s frustrating especially with how I’m throwing the ball so well lately and I think I have a good feel.”
Cashner has been on the disabled list twice this season, the last coming June 17-28 with right biceps soreness.
Manager Jeff Banister said they’ll give Cashner a night before deciding whether he can pitch Wednesday.
“It would need to be remarkable just considering how he feels,” Banister said. “Cash is a pretty tough individual for him to not be able to make a start, for him to even make that call. He’s not a guy who is just going to pull the plug on himself that early unless that’s how he felt. He didn’t look very good.”
If not tomorrow, Cashner said he hopes to be available to start this weekend against the Astros.
“It’s still bothering me, it’s still pretty stiff,” he said. “I thought it would get better as the day went on. I’m surprised it hasn’t felt better. It doesn’t mean tomorrow it won’t feel better.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments