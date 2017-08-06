Ross impresses, but Rangers not sure of return from DL

Texas Rangers coaches had yet to speak Sunday with right-hander Tyson Ross about his second rehab start for a blister on his index finger, but the pitching line spoke volumes.
Ross allowed one run on four hits in seven innings Saturday for Double A Frisco, striking out eight and walking two. By all indications, he is ready to rejoin the Rangers’ rotation.
Manager Jeff Banister, though, wanted to speak to Ross and wait to see how he feels the next two days before committing to anything. The rotation is set for the next five games, though there might be some wiggle room next weekend at Houston.
But if things hold — with, from Tuesday to Sunday, Andrew Cashner, A.J. Griffin, Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and Cashner pitching — Ross might not have a slot until Aug. 14.
“All in all, it was a solid report,” Banister said. “He’ll return to the rotation at some point. At which point, we have no decision on when that’s going to be.”
Banister left open the possibility that Ross makes another rehab start, which would keep his arm active rather than having him not pitch for nine days. A start in the minors on normal rest Thursday would make him available to the Rangers on Aug. 15.
Ross hasn’t just been making sure his finger is healed. He has used the time on assignment to continue working on his craft after some struggles since his 2017 debut June 16.
“He has done a great job of working on his delivery and keeping his delivery in tact,” Banister said. “There are a couple different parts of the puzzle to this, which has been advantageous for Tyson.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
