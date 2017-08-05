Rangers show appreciation for Darvish with ad in Japan

Yu Darvish thanked Texas Rangers fans Thursday with a full-page add in the Dallas Morning News, and the Rangers repaid the favor by thanking Darvish with a full-page add in the Yomiuri Shimbun that ran in editions across Japan.

The ad features A large cutout of Darvish and three smaller photos of the right-hander, who was traded Monday to the Los Angeles Dodgers after five-plus seasons with the Rangers.

They signed him in January 2012 to a six-year, $60 million contract after securing the rights to negotiate with him with record $51.7 million posting fee.

The ad translated reads:

“To Yu Darvish

In Appreciation for your dedication to hard work and many accomplishments

Since 2012

Thank you for an All-Star performance

From your Texas Rangers family”

The Rangers received three prospects from the Dodgers, including infielder/outfielder Willie Calhoun. He hit his second homer since the trade Saturday with Triple A Round Rock.

Darvish made is first start with the Dodgers a memorable one Friday, when he tossed seven scoreless innings on three hits and a walk. He also struck out 10.