Chirinos chose wisely last season, and is back as Rangers’ No. 1 catcher

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 16:57 Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: "I got lucky...and discovered this place." Pause 3:18 Michael Irvin: Jerry Jones is a Hall of Fame person 1:30 Here's how the Delta 191 crash happened at DFW Airport 3:00 Donnie Nelson testifies in Billy Bob's Texas case 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 1:25 Fully uniformed Cowboys fan catches pass from Dak Prescott 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said credit for the 4-1 victory Thursday starts with A.J. Griffin and then Joey Gallo (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said credit for the 4-1 victory Thursday starts with A.J. Griffin and then Joey Gallo (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com