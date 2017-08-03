Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said credit for the 4-1 victory Thursday starts with A.J. Griffin and then Joey Gallo (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said credit for the 4-1 victory Thursday starts with A.J. Griffin and then Joey Gallo

Texas Rangers

Chirinos chose wisely last season, and is back as Rangers’ No. 1 catcher

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 03, 2017 10:46 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Robinson Chirinos isn’t somewhere he’s never been. In fact, he’s been the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 catcher at some point each of the past three seasons.

It’s where he was to open the past two seasons before injuries sent him to the disabled list and before Jonathan Lucroy was acquired nearly a year ago.

It’s where Chirinos can be found now, with Lucroy dealt away Sunday night, and where he will be the rest of this season and entering 2018.

Chirinos believes that’s where he should be, and believed it last season when he had a choice to make after losing his job to Lucroy.

From the outside, Chirinos might still be a bit of an unknown quantity. The Rangers, though, believe in him, too, or else they would have never traded Lucroy while clinging to long odds of making the playoffs.

“I’m going to have more responsibility daily to help the team on the field,” Chirinos said. “Even when I wasn’t playing every day, I was still doing a lot of things for the team. Now, I’m going to have more opportunity to contribute between the two lines.”

Chirinos was back behind the plate for the second consecutive game as the Rangers opened a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 victory at Target Field.

Got luck? Joey Gallo says he had some with homer Thursday

Joey Gallo connected again Thursday with a three-run homer that lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-1 victory.

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Joey Gallo connected for a three-run homer, his eighth in the past 13 games, and right-hander A.J. Griffin came off the 60-day disabled list to allow one run on two hits and a walk in six innings .

Chirinos could very well start again Friday, as manager Jeff Banister tries to keep Chirinos from catching three in a row before Brett Nicholas provides a break. But this is not a platoon, Banister said.

“We know who he is, what he can do, what he’s capable of and the leadership qualities he has,” Banister said.

Chirinos’ ascension back to the top of the catching pecking order is a testament to how he handled things a year ago. Lucroy wasn’t acquired to be a backup, and Chirinos admits that he wasn’t thrilled with the trade initially.

He had a choice: Pout about it, or suck it up and try to make the most of it.

He chose the latter.

“He was emotional about it,” Banister said. “However, he was a team-first mentality, which is what I love about him aside from the baseball skill. That’s where his leadership comes into play. He’s a player that cares about his teammates really more than he cares about himself.”

And Chirinos chose wisely, but it wasn’t easy.

“It was hard for, like, three or four days, and then I realized things happen for a reason,” Chirinos said. “It was going to come down to me to make the most of the situation. I think the time Jonathan was here we got together for the good of the team.

“I think I learned stuff from him that I was not doing before. I did some adjustments to my hitting, and I turned the situation into my advantage. Every situation is a big blessing if you have the right attitude, and that’s the way I saw it.”

A.J. Griffin breaks down all that went right in Rangers' win

Right-hander A.J. Griffin allowed one run Thursday in six innings on only two hits and a walk in his first start for the Texas Rangers since May 26

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Chirinos’ bat helped get him more playing time earlier this season and gave the Rangers the confidence that they could part with Lucroy, a free agent after the season, and still be in a good spot at catcher.

He hasn’t hit well of late, but he has good relationship with the pitching staff and has each pitcher’s trust. That’s good, because Chirinos is under contract for next season and isn’t going anywhere.

“I feel I can play every day here in the big leagues,” he said. “The last two years, going back to 2015, I had injuries. If I hadn’t had injuries, I think I was going to do better on the field. They made the decision to bring in Lucroy, and that’s something I can’t control. The only thing I control is to prepare myself and help this team win games.

“I’ve been praying to have the opportunity to play every day and stay on the field. I believe if I’m on the field with the ability God gave me, I’m going to do a lot of good.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

100

300

000

4

9

0

Minnesota

001

000

000

1

3

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

3

1

1

0

1

0

.273

Choo ph-rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Andrus ss

4

0

2

0

1

0

.290

Mazara rf-lf

5

0

1

1

0

1

.246

Beltre 3b

5

0

0

0

0

2

.294

Napoli dh

4

1

1

0

0

3

.202

Odor 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.221

Gomez cf

3

1

1

0

1

2

.254

Gallo 1b

3

1

1

3

1

2

.205

Chirinos c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.209

Totals 35

4

9

4

4

11

Minnesota AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dozier 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.242

Kepler rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.248

Adrianza ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.291

Sano 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.266

Mauer 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.278

Escobar ss

2

0

0

0

1

0

.270

Rosario lf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.285

Grossman dh

2

1

0

0

1

1

.247

Castro c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.227

Buxton cf

3

0

1

1

0

1

.218

Totals 29

1

3

1

2

8

E—Mauer (1). LOB—Texas 9, Minnesota 3. 2B—Napoli (10), Buxton (8). HR—Gallo (29), off Mejia. RBIs—Mazara (65), Gallo 3 (55), Buxton (17). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5; Minnesota 1. DP—Texas 1; Minnesota 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Griffin, W 5-2

6

2

1

1

1

4

81

5.20

Kela, H, 9

1

0

0

0

1

1

19

2.36

Bush, H, 4

1

1

0

0

0

2

14

3.12

Claudio, S 5-7

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

2.50

Minnesota

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Mejia, L 4-5

4

7

4

4

3

6

91

4.30

Gee

3

2

0

0

1

4

64

3.38

Boshers

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

5

4.05

Pressly

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

11

6.37

Gee pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Gee (Chirinos). T—3:04. A—22,903 (39,021).

Rangers at Twins

7:10 p.m. Friday, FSSW

