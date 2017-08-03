Gallo, Griffin send Rangers past Twins

A.J. Griffin returned from the 60-day disabled list Thursday to allow one run in six innings, and Joey Gallo connected for a three-run homer as the Texas Rangers opened a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 victory.
Nomar Mazara drove in the Rangers’ only other run, in the first inning, and Gallo’s homer in the fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tied.
Griffin allowed only two hits and a walk in his first start since May 26.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers had ample opportunities throughout but needed a two-out three-run homer from Joey Gallo to push them over the top. ... The Rangers opened the game with a walk and two singles, the second by Nomar Mazara to drive in Delino DeShields, but the next three batters struck out. ... Gallo’s homer, on 1-2 pitch, went and estimated 430 feet and followed a walk by Carlos Gomez to extend the inning. The blast was Gallo’s 29th of the season, his eighth in 13 games and his fourth in three games. ... It was the Rangers’ lone hit with a runner in scoring position.
How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin shined in his first start in more than two months. ... The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced before a leadoff walk to start the third. That turned into a run, as Byron Buxton doubled in Robbie Grossman, but the Twins had only one more hit vs. Griffin. ... He went six innings and needed only 81 pitches. ... Keone Kela worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless seventh inning, and Matt Bush worked around a one-out single in a scoreless eighth. ... Alex Claudio locked up his fifth save by tossing a perfect ninth inning on 13 pitches.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Texas
100
300
000
—
4
9
0
Minnesota
001
000
000
—
1
3
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
3
1
1
0
1
0
.273
Choo ph-rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.257
Andrus ss
4
0
2
0
1
0
.290
Mazara rf-lf
5
0
1
1
0
1
.246
Beltre 3b
5
0
0
0
0
2
.294
Napoli dh
4
1
1
0
0
3
.202
Odor 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.221
Gomez cf
3
1
1
0
1
2
.254
Gallo 1b
3
1
1
3
1
2
.205
Chirinos c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.209
Totals 35
4
9
4
4
11
Minnesota AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dozier 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.242
Kepler rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.248
Adrianza ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.291
Sano 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.266
Mauer 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.278
Escobar ss
2
0
0
0
1
0
.270
Rosario lf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.285
Grossman dh
2
1
0
0
1
1
.247
Castro c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.227
Buxton cf
3
0
1
1
0
1
.218
Totals 29
1
3
1
2
8
E—Mauer (1). LOB—Texas 9, Minnesota 3. 2B—Napoli (10), Buxton (8). HR—Gallo (29), off Mejia. RBIs—Mazara (65), Gallo 3 (55), Buxton (17). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5; Minnesota 1. DP—Texas 1; Minnesota 1.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Griffin, W 5-2
6
2
1
1
1
4
81
5.20
Kela, H, 9
1
0
0
0
1
1
19
2.36
Bush, H, 4
1
1
0
0
0
2
14
3.12
Claudio, S 5-7
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
2.50
Minnesota
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Mejia, L 4-5
4
7
4
4
3
6
91
4.30
Gee
3
2
0
0
1
4
64
3.38
Boshers
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
5
4.05
Pressly
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
0
11
6.37
Gee pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Gee (Chirinos). T—3:04. A—22,903 (39,021).
