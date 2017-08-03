Right-hander A.J. Griffin allowed one run Thursday in six innings on only two hits and a walk in his first start for the Texas Rangers since May 26 (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Right-hander A.J. Griffin allowed one run Thursday in six innings on only two hits and a walk in his first start for the Texas Rangers since May 26 (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Gallo, Griffin send Rangers past Twins

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

August 03, 2017 10:15 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

A.J. Griffin returned from the 60-day disabled list Thursday to allow one run in six innings, and Joey Gallo connected for a three-run homer as the Texas Rangers opened a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 victory.

Nomar Mazara drove in the Rangers’ only other run, in the first inning, and Gallo’s homer in the fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tied.

Griffin allowed only two hits and a walk in his first start since May 26.　

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers had ample opportunities throughout but needed a two-out three-run homer from Joey Gallo to push them over the top. ... The Rangers opened the game with a walk and two singles, the second by Nomar Mazara to drive in Delino DeShields, but the next three batters struck out. ... Gallo’s homer, on 1-2 pitch, went and estimated 430 feet and followed a walk by Carlos Gomez to extend the inning. The blast was Gallo’s 29th of the season, his eighth in 13 games and his fourth in three games. ... It was the Rangers’ lone hit with a runner in scoring position.

How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin shined in his first start in more than two months. ... The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced before a leadoff walk to start the third. That turned into a run, as Byron Buxton doubled in Robbie Grossman, but the Twins had only one more hit vs. Griffin. ... He went six innings and needed only 81 pitches. ... Keone Kela worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless seventh inning, and Matt Bush worked around a one-out single in a scoreless eighth. ... Alex Claudio locked up his fifth save by tossing a perfect ninth inning on 13 pitches.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

100

300

000

4

9

0

Minnesota

001

000

000

1

3

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

3

1

1

0

1

0

.273

Choo ph-rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Andrus ss

4

0

2

0

1

0

.290

Mazara rf-lf

5

0

1

1

0

1

.246

Beltre 3b

5

0

0

0

0

2

.294

Napoli dh

4

1

1

0

0

3

.202

Odor 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.221

Gomez cf

3

1

1

0

1

2

.254

Gallo 1b

3

1

1

3

1

2

.205

Chirinos c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.209

Totals 35

4

9

4

4

11

Minnesota AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dozier 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.242

Kepler rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.248

Adrianza ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.291

Sano 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.266

Mauer 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.278

Escobar ss

2

0

0

0

1

0

.270

Rosario lf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.285

Grossman dh

2

1

0

0

1

1

.247

Castro c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.227

Buxton cf

3

0

1

1

0

1

.218

Totals 29

1

3

1

2

8

E—Mauer (1). LOB—Texas 9, Minnesota 3. 2B—Napoli (10), Buxton (8). HR—Gallo (29), off Mejia. RBIs—Mazara (65), Gallo 3 (55), Buxton (17). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5; Minnesota 1. DP—Texas 1; Minnesota 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Griffin, W 5-2

6

2

1

1

1

4

81

5.20

Kela, H, 9

1

0

0

0

1

1

19

2.36

Bush, H, 4

1

1

0

0

0

2

14

3.12

Claudio, S 5-7

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

2.50

Minnesota

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Mejia, L 4-5

4

7

4

4

3

6

91

4.30

Gee

3

2

0

0

1

4

64

3.38

Boshers

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

5

4.05

Pressly

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

11

6.37

Gee pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. HBP—Gee (Chirinos). T—3:04. A—22,903 (39,021).

  Comments  

