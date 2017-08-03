Gallo, Griffin send Rangers past Twins

A.J. Griffin returned from the 60-day disabled list Thursday to allow one run in six innings, and Joey Gallo connected for a three-run homer as the Texas Rangers opened a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 victory.

Nomar Mazara drove in the Rangers’ only other run, in the first inning, and Gallo’s homer in the fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tied.

Griffin allowed only two hits and a walk in his first start since May 26.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 16:57 Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: "I got lucky...and discovered this place." Pause 3:18 Michael Irvin: Jerry Jones is a Hall of Fame person 1:30 Here's how the Delta 191 crash happened at DFW Airport 3:00 Donnie Nelson testifies in Billy Bob's Texas case 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 1:25 Fully uniformed Cowboys fan catches pass from Dak Prescott 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Got luck? Joey Gallo says he had some with homer Thursday Joey Gallo connected again Thursday with a three-run homer that lifted the Texas Rangers to a 4-1 victory. He said that he just got lucky (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers had ample opportunities throughout but needed a two-out three-run homer from Joey Gallo to push them over the top. ... The Rangers opened the game with a walk and two singles, the second by Nomar Mazara to drive in Delino DeShields, but the next three batters struck out. ... Gallo’s homer, on 1-2 pitch, went and estimated 430 feet and followed a walk by Carlos Gomez to extend the inning. The blast was Gallo’s 29th of the season, his eighth in 13 games and his fourth in three games. ... It was the Rangers’ lone hit with a runner in scoring position.

How Rangers pitchers fared: A.J. Griffin shined in his first start in more than two months. ... The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced before a leadoff walk to start the third. That turned into a run, as Byron Buxton doubled in Robbie Grossman, but the Twins had only one more hit vs. Griffin. ... He went six innings and needed only 81 pitches. ... Keone Kela worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless seventh inning, and Matt Bush worked around a one-out single in a scoreless eighth. ... Alex Claudio locked up his fifth save by tossing a perfect ninth inning on 13 pitches.

Texas 100 300 000 — 4 9 0 Minnesota 001 000 000 — 1 3 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .273 Choo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .290 Mazara rf-lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Beltre 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Napoli dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .202 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Gomez cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .254 Gallo 1b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .205 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 35 4 9 4 4 11

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Escobar ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Grossman dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .247 Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Buxton cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .218 Totals 29 1 3 1 2 8

E—Mauer (1). LOB—Texas 9, Minnesota 3. 2B—Napoli (10), Buxton (8). HR—Gallo (29), off Mejia. RBIs—Mazara (65), Gallo 3 (55), Buxton (17). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5; Minnesota 1. DP—Texas 1; Minnesota 1.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Griffin, W 5-2 6 2 1 1 1 4 81 5.20 Kela, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.36 Bush, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.12 Claudio, S 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.50

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mejia, L 4-5 4 7 4 4 3 6 91 4.30 Gee 3 2 0 0 1 4 64 3.38 Boshers 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.05 Pressly 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.37