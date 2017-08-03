Rangers reaction: A call for keeping hope alive a little longer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder Pause 0:33 Andrew Cashner earned his third consecutive win as the Rangers beat the Mariners Wednesday 1:30 Here's how the Delta 191 crash happened at DFW Airport 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 1:22 Pudge remembers: Catching for Nolan Ryan 1:23 Pudge remembers: His first game with the Texas Rangers 0:42 Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half 1:55 Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner held the Mariners to a run on six hits in six innings and lowered his team-leading ERA to 3.36 in Wednesday's 5-1 win. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner held the Mariners to a run on six hits in six innings and lowered his team-leading ERA to 3.36 in Wednesday's 5-1 win. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com