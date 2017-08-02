A.J. Griffin making his first start in two months on Thursday

Right-hander A.J. Griffin returns to the mound for the Rangers in Thursday’s series opener against the Twins.
Griffin has been on the disabled list since May 27 with a left intercostal strain.
Griffin made eight starts before his DL stint. His last three starts he allowed 17 runs on 19 hits in a combined 9 2/3 innings. He left his last start with the injury in the second inning. Manager Jeff Banister said Griffin would probably be capped at 95 pitches on Thursday.
“I feel good, I’ve had enough preparation and stuff, so I feel ready,” said Griffin, who is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA.
Griffin said the departure of Yu Darvish is just another hurdle the club has to overcome the last couple of month of the season.
“We’ve got a great group of guys here. We’re a solid crew, so we’re going to go out there and take it to whoever we’re playing that night and do what we can,” he said. “If we come together as a team like we can, I have a good feeling about the last couple of months.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
