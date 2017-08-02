A.J. Griffin is scheduled to make his first start for the Rangers Thursday in the series opener with the Twins. Griffin has been on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain since May 27.
A.J. Griffin is scheduled to make his first start for the Rangers Thursday in the series opener with the Twins. Griffin has been on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain since May 27. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
A.J. Griffin is scheduled to make his first start for the Rangers Thursday in the series opener with the Twins. Griffin has been on the disabled list with a left intercostal strain since May 27. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

A.J. Griffin making his first start in two months on Thursday

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 02, 2017 7:16 PM

ARLINGTON

Right-hander A.J. Griffin returns to the mound for the Rangers in Thursday’s series opener against the Twins.

Griffin has been on the disabled list since May 27 with a left intercostal strain.

Griffin made eight starts before his DL stint. His last three starts he allowed 17 runs on 19 hits in a combined 9 2/3 innings. He left his last start with the injury in the second inning. Manager Jeff Banister said Griffin would probably be capped at 95 pitches on Thursday.

“I feel good, I’ve had enough preparation and stuff, so I feel ready,” said Griffin, who is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA.

Griffin said the departure of Yu Darvish is just another hurdle the club has to overcome the last couple of month of the season.

“We’ve got a great group of guys here. We’re a solid crew, so we’re going to go out there and take it to whoever we’re playing that night and do what we can,” he said. “If we come together as a team like we can, I have a good feeling about the last couple of months.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:03

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 1:14

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins
Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 2:09

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

View More Video