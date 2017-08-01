Could Willie Calhoun end up being a steal in Yu Darvish deal?

Did the Texas Rangers get enough in return for Yu Darvish?

Some might say something is better than nothing, which is what they likely would have received in the end if they hadn’t dealt the ace pitcher with an expiring contract at Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

But the answer might come with the development of intriguing prospect Willie Calhoun, who was shipped to Texas in the last-minute Darvish deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Calhoun, 22, has torn up Triple A pitching this season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, hitting .298 with 23 home runs, 24 doubles and 67 RBIs in 99 games.

Calhoun, who was rated as the Dodgers’ fourth best prospect, packs a lot of power on his 5-foot-8 frame at 187 pounds.

“He is neither,” wrote Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. “Shave off an inch or two, add 25 pounds or so, and that is Calhoun.”

Calhoun also is listed as a second baseman, but he likely will play in the outfield or could be the occasional designated hitter once he makes the big club in Arlington. In the meantime, he is joining the Rangers’ Triple A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

Count Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, who has taken some hits with some of his moves in recent years, as impressed with Calhoun’s ability.

“He can really hit,” Daniels told the Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson. “Some guys just have a knack of bat-to-ball skills. Big power for not a huge guy. Kind of a throw-back hitter. No batting gloves. He can really swing the bat.”

The Rangers also received Low A right-hander A.J. Alexy, 19, and Low A infielder Brendon Davis, 20, in the deal.

But Calhoun was the big piece, and hopes to make an impact with his new team soon.