Brett Nicholas assumes backup role for Robinson Chirinos

Brett Nicholas started at catcher Tuesday night, his first time this season for the Rangers and his first start anywhere since July 22.
Nicholas was called up from Triple A Round Rock on July 24 but was only used as a replacement in one game.
With Jonathan Lucroy traded away, Nicholas becomes Robinson Chirinos’ backup.
Nicholas hit .275 with two homers, five doubles and four RBIs in 15 games with the Rangers in 2016.
“My job is not to come in and take over for anybody, my job is to make sure we bridge the gap and we make sure this pitching staff gets through nine innings and gives us the best chance to win,” said Nicholas, who was hitting .311 with seven homers, 18 doubles and 38 RBIs in 69 games with Round Rock.
“I love the challenge. Whatever it ends up being, I’ll try to take advantage of it. I think the key is to have fun with it.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments