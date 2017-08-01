Rangers’ Beltre wants to see Fort Worth Zoo’s Beltre

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call Pause 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 1:22 Pudge remembers: Catching for Nolan Ryan 1:23 Pudge remembers: His first game with the Texas Rangers 0:42 Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half 1:55 Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 1:51 Tyson Ross happy he is keeping Rangers in games 1:06 Banister: Rangers bullpen starting to sort itself out 2:29 Jeff Banister evaluates Rangers' offense, Tyson Ross in Saturday's win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Meet Beltre the giraffe - born June 8 and named after the Texas Rangers star third baseman who got his 3,000th hit Sunday afternoon in a game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington. Courtesy of Fort Worth Zoo

