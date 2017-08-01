Rangers reaction: Last game in July a hot mess for Texas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call Pause 1:14 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 2:09 Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 1:22 Pudge remembers: Catching for Nolan Ryan 1:23 Pudge remembers: His first game with the Texas Rangers 0:42 Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half 1:55 Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 1:51 Tyson Ross happy he is keeping Rangers in games 1:06 Banister: Rangers bullpen starting to sort itself out 2:29 Jeff Banister evaluates Rangers' offense, Tyson Ross in Saturday's win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over six innings Monday night in a 6-4 loss to the Mariners. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over six innings Monday night in a 6-4 loss to the Mariners. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com