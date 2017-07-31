Ryan Rua returns to Rangers after stint with Round Rock

Outfielder Ryan Rua and right-handed pitcher Clayton Blackburn were called up from Triple A Round Rock before the Rangers’ series opener Monday against the Seattle Mariners.
It’s Rua’s second stint with the club after making the team for Opening Day before being sent down June 15. He was hitting .246 with five homers, four doubles and 17 RBIs. He hit .202 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 45 games with the Rangers.
Blackburn, 24, is looking for his major league debut. He was with the Giants for three days last season but never appeared in a game. He is 4-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) for Round Rock. He was acquired from the Giants in a trade on April 16.
“Going down is always tough, but being able to play again every day, getting in a rhythm and kind of feeling my swing and working on things I needed to work on is a big part of it,” Ryan said. “Hopefully, I can carry it back up here.”
Tuesday’s starter
The Rangers are likely to start right-hander Nick Martinez on Tuesday, replacing Yu Darvish in the rotation. Darvish was traded to the Dodgers at the deadline on Monday. Martinez was called up from Triple A Round Rock before Monday’s game.
Right-hander A.J. Griffin threw two innings for Round Rock in his third rehab appearance on Saturday night. The Rangers did not officially name a Tuesday starter until after Monday’s game.
Martinez is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) in two stints with the Rangers this season. His last outing in the majors was a relief appearance July 4 when he allowed four runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings against the Red Sox.
He is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in five games (four starts) for Round Rock. He has allowed just four earned runs combined in his last two starts (14 2/3 innings). He last pitched in the minors on July 19 when he threw four scoreless innings of relief. He was on the minor league disabled list with right forearm soreness until Monday.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
