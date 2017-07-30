Update: Rangers’ Adrian Beltre struck out in first at-bat Sunday

Adrian Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat Sunday. Beltre led off the second inning with 2,999 hits in his career. He’s looking to become the 31st player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone.
Beltre was 1 for 4 Saturday night in a 4-0 loss to the Orioles.
Sunday’s game was scoreless after two innings.
Meanwhile, in Cooperstown, N.Y., Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez is set to give his Baseball Hall of Fame speech at any moment.
“I think it’s one of those days that as a Ranger, you’ll forever remember that this is, on the calendar year, Ranger Day,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Yeah, it’s pretty special for a number of reasons.”
Beltre’s bona fides
Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in many of the major offensive categories:
Stat
No.
Rank
Next, total
Hits
2,999
31st
Roberto Clemente, 3,000
Doubles
604
15th
Paul Molitor, 605
Home runs
454
38th
Miguel Cabrera, 458
Total bases
5,039
21st
Mel Ott, 5,041
RBIs
1,607
32nd
Goose Goslin,1,612
At bats
10,480
19th
Alex Rodriguez, 10,566
Extra-base hits
1,095
21st
Eddie Murray, 1,099
Games
2,771
27th
Tony Perez, 2,777
