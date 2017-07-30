Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre entered Sunday’s game at Globe Life Park one hit shy of 3,000. He’ll become the 31st player to reach the milestone.
Texas Rangers

Update: Rangers’ Adrian Beltre struck out in first at-bat Sunday

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 30, 2017 2:52 PM

ARLINGTON

Adrian Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat Sunday. Beltre led off the second inning with 2,999 hits in his career. He’s looking to become the 31st player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone.

Beltre was 1 for 4 Saturday night in a 4-0 loss to the Orioles.

Sunday’s game was scoreless after two innings.

Meanwhile, in Cooperstown, N.Y., Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez is set to give his Baseball Hall of Fame speech at any moment.

“I think it’s one of those days that as a Ranger, you’ll forever remember that this is, on the calendar year, Ranger Day,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Yeah, it’s pretty special for a number of reasons.”

Beltre’s bona fides

Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in many of the major offensive categories:

Stat

No.

Rank

Next, total

Hits

2,999

31st

Roberto Clemente, 3,000

Doubles

604

15th

Paul Molitor, 605

Home runs

454

38th

Miguel Cabrera, 458

Total bases

5,039

21st

Mel Ott, 5,041

RBIs

1,607

32nd

Goose Goslin,1,612

At bats

10,480

19th

Alex Rodriguez, 10,566

Extra-base hits

1,095

21st

Eddie Murray, 1,099

Games

2,771

27th

Tony Perez, 2,777

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

