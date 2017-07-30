Infielder Tyler Smith was drafted in the eighth round in 2013 by the Mariners. The Rangers claimed the 26-year-old on Sunday and optioned him to Triple A Round Rock.
Infielder Tyler Smith was drafted in the eighth round in 2013 by the Mariners. The Rangers claimed the 26-year-old on Sunday and optioned him to Triple A Round Rock.

Rangers acquire infielder Tyler Smith from Mariners

July 30, 2017 2:08 PM

ARLINGTON

The Rangers picked up infielder Tyler Smith off of waivers from the Mariners.

Smith, 26, was optioned to Triple A Round Rock.

He made his major league debut with the Mariners on June 2. He was 3 for 16 with a double and walk in 10 games.

With Triple A Tacoma, Smith was hitting .239 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 28 RBIs. He has played at second, third and shortstop during his career. In 2017, he has played 79 games at short in the minors.

He was drafted in the eighth round in 2013 by the Mariners out of Oregon State.

The Rangers currently have 39 players on the 40-man roster.

