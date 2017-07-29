Update on Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre’s charge toward 3,000 hits

Adrian Beltre needs two hits to reach baseball immortality.
He nearly cut that in half in his first at-bat Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park.
Beltre’s first-inning plate appearance against the Orioles resulted in a hard-hit grounder in the hole that was backhanded by shortstop Ruben Tejada, who made the long throw to first for the third out of the inning, which ended with the teams scoreless. Shin-Soo Choo, who walked to start the inning, was left on third base.
The groundout left the Texas Rangers third baseman two hits shy of 3,000 for his career, a feat only 30 major league players have accomplished. Beltre would be the first Dominican to achieve the milestone.
Beltre, who hasn’t committed a defensive error at third base in a personal-best and team-record 62 consecutive games, made two defensive plays for outs in the top of the first. He stepped to the plate in the first with a .311 average, nine home runs and 36 RBIs and a team-best .377 batting average since the All-Star break.
Beltre’s bona fides
Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in many of the major offensive categories:
Stat
No.
Rank
Next, total
Hits
2,998
31st
Roberto Clemente, 3,000
Doubles
604
15th
Paul Molitor, 605
Home runs
454
38th
Miguel Cabrera, 458
Total bases
5,038
21st
Mel Ott, 5,041
RBIs
1,607
32nd
Goose Goslin,1,612
At bats
10,476
19th
Alex Rodriguez, 10,566
Extra-base hits
1,095
21st
Eddie Murray, 1,099
Games
2,770
27th
Tony Perez, 2,777
