Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre needed two hits to reach 3,000 as Saturday’s game against the Orioles began at Globe Life Park.
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre needed two hits to reach 3,000 as Saturday’s game against the Orioles began at Globe Life Park. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre needed two hits to reach 3,000 as Saturday’s game against the Orioles began at Globe Life Park. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Update on Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre’s charge toward 3,000 hits

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 29, 2017 7:31 PM

ARLINGTON

Adrian Beltre needs two hits to reach baseball immortality.

He nearly cut that in half in his first at-bat Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park.

Beltre’s first-inning plate appearance against the Orioles resulted in a hard-hit grounder in the hole that was backhanded by shortstop Ruben Tejada, who made the long throw to first for the third out of the inning, which ended with the teams scoreless. Shin-Soo Choo, who walked to start the inning, was left on third base.

The groundout left the Texas Rangers third baseman two hits shy of 3,000 for his career, a feat only 30 major league players have accomplished. Beltre would be the first Dominican to achieve the milestone.

Beltre, who hasn’t committed a defensive error at third base in a personal-best and team-record 62 consecutive games, made two defensive plays for outs in the top of the first. He stepped to the plate in the first with a .311 average, nine home runs and 36 RBIs and a team-best .377 batting average since the All-Star break.

Adrian Beltre needs two more hits for 3,000 after two-hit game Friday

Adrian Beltre happy with how the Rangers offense responded Friday night and he's happy to be two hits from reaching 3,000 after collecting two, run-scoring singles in the 8-2 win (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Beltre’s bona fides

Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in many of the major offensive categories:

Stat

No.

Rank

Next, total

Hits

2,998

31st

Roberto Clemente, 3,000

Doubles

604

15th

Paul Molitor, 605

Home runs

454

38th

Miguel Cabrera, 458

Total bases

5,038

21st

Mel Ott, 5,041

RBIs

1,607

32nd

Goose Goslin,1,612

At bats

10,476

19th

Alex Rodriguez, 10,566

Extra-base hits

1,095

21st

Eddie Murray, 1,099

Games

2,770

27th

Tony Perez, 2,777

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video