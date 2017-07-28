Rangers rip Orioles behind Andrew Cashner’s strong start

Adrian Beltre within two hits of history and the Rangers got back in the win column behind a strong start from Andrew Cashner. Cashner held the Orioles to one run over seven innings as the Rangers took Friday’s series opener 8-2 at Globe Life Park. Beltre had two, run-scoring singles to help Texas build an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning. He needs two more hits to reach the magical 3,000-hit milestone. Only 30 players have collected that many hits.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the Orioles to one run on five hits over seven innings to earn his sixth win. The lone mistake was a solo homer to Jonathan Schoop in the sixth. Cashner went at least six innings for the 12th time in 17 starts. Alex Claudio closed the game with a perfect ninth.
How Rangers hitters fared: Nomar Mazara drove in Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus with a double to right-center field in the first inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. In the third, Andrus’ two-run homer made it 4-0 and Adrian Beltre’s RBI single pushed the lead to 5-0. Texas added three more runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-0 lead. Mazara and Napoli doubled and Beltre and Carlos Gomez singled in the inning.
Notables: Mazara collected three doubles for the first time in his career ... Beltre passed former Ranger Rafael Palmeiro into 18th place all-time with 10,475 at-bats.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Baltimore
000
001
010
—
2
6
1
Texas
203
030
00x
—
8
10
1
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.276
Machado 3b
4
1
0
0
0
0
.238
Schoop 2b
3
1
1
1
1
0
.303
Davis 1b
3
0
2
1
1
1
.223
Trumbo dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.241
Mancini lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.297
Smith rf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.264
Rickard ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.257
Castillo c
4
0
2
0
0
1
.276
Tejada ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.243
Totals 32
2
6
2
3
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
2
2
0
0
2
2
.246
Andrus ss
4
2
2
2
0
0
.289
Mazara rf
4
2
3
2
0
0
.249
Beltre 3b
4
1
2
2
0
0
.311
Napoli 1b
4
1
1
0
0
2
.208
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.213
Gomez cf
4
0
1
2
0
1
.245
Gallo lf
4
0
1
0
0
3
.201
Chirinos c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.221
Totals 34
8
10
8
2
11
E—Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB—Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B—Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR—Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs—Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2; Texas 3. DP—Baltimore 1; Texas 2.
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Tillman, L 1-6
4 1/3
9
8
8
2
6
101
7.65
Bleier
2
1
0
0
0
3
27
1.60
Givens
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
8
1.94
Hart
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
2.53
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner, W 6-8
7
5
1
1
2
4
102
3.48
Bush
1
1
1
0
1
1
30
3.32
Claudio
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
2.38
Inherited runners-scored—Bleier 2-2. WP—Tillman 2, Hart. T—3:02. A—36,270 (48,114).
