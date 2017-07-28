Rangers rip Orioles behind Andrew Cashner’s strong start

Adrian Beltre within two hits of history and the Rangers got back in the win column behind a strong start from Andrew Cashner. Cashner held the Orioles to one run over seven innings as the Rangers took Friday’s series opener 8-2 at Globe Life Park. Beltre had two, run-scoring singles to help Texas build an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning. He needs two more hits to reach the magical 3,000-hit milestone. Only 30 players have collected that many hits.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the Orioles to one run on five hits over seven innings to earn his sixth win. The lone mistake was a solo homer to Jonathan Schoop in the sixth. Cashner went at least six innings for the 12th time in 17 starts. Alex Claudio closed the game with a perfect ninth.





How Rangers hitters fared: Nomar Mazara drove in Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus with a double to right-center field in the first inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. In the third, Andrus’ two-run homer made it 4-0 and Adrian Beltre’s RBI single pushed the lead to 5-0. Texas added three more runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-0 lead. Mazara and Napoli doubled and Beltre and Carlos Gomez singled in the inning.

Notables: Mazara collected three doubles for the first time in his career ... Beltre passed former Ranger Rafael Palmeiro into 18th place all-time with 10,475 at-bats.

Baltimore 000 001 010 — 2 6 1 Texas 203 030 00x — 8 10 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .303 Davis 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .223 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Smith rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Castillo c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276 Tejada ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .246 Andrus ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .289 Mazara rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .249 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Gomez cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .245 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .201 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 34 8 10 8 2 11

E—Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB—Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B—Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR—Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs—Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2; Texas 3. DP—Baltimore 1; Texas 2.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman, L 1-6 4 1/3 9 8 8 2 6 101 7.65 Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.60 Givens 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.94 Hart 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W 6-8 7 5 1 1 2 4 102 3.48 Bush 1 1 1 0 1 1 30 3.32 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.38