Adrian Beltre happy with how the Rangers offense responded Friday night and he's happy to be two hits from reaching 3,000 after collecting two, run-scoring singles in the 8-2 win (Video by Stefan Stevenson). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers

Rangers rip Orioles behind Andrew Cashner’s strong start

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 28, 2017 10:15 PM

ARLINGTON

Adrian Beltre within two hits of history and the Rangers got back in the win column behind a strong start from Andrew Cashner. Cashner held the Orioles to one run over seven innings as the Rangers took Friday’s series opener 8-2 at Globe Life Park. Beltre had two, run-scoring singles to help Texas build an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning. He needs two more hits to reach the magical 3,000-hit milestone. Only 30 players have collected that many hits.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner held the Orioles to one run on five hits over seven innings to earn his sixth win. The lone mistake was a solo homer to Jonathan Schoop in the sixth. Cashner went at least six innings for the 12th time in 17 starts. Alex Claudio closed the game with a perfect ninth.

Jeff Banister says there is a buzz in the Rangers' dugout with Adrian Beltre chasing 3,000

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said the dugout is buzzing with excitement over Adrian Beltre's quest for 3,000 hits (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: Nomar Mazara drove in Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus with a double to right-center field in the first inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. In the third, Andrus’ two-run homer made it 4-0 and Adrian Beltre’s RBI single pushed the lead to 5-0. Texas added three more runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-0 lead. Mazara and Napoli doubled and Beltre and Carlos Gomez singled in the inning.

Notables: Mazara collected three doubles for the first time in his career ... Beltre passed former Ranger Rafael Palmeiro into 18th place all-time with 10,475 at-bats.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Baltimore

000

001

010

2

6

1

Texas

203

030

00x

8

10

1

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.276

Machado 3b

4

1

0

0

0

0

.238

Schoop 2b

3

1

1

1

1

0

.303

Davis 1b

3

0

2

1

1

1

.223

Trumbo dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.241

Mancini lf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.297

Smith rf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.264

Rickard ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Castillo c

4

0

2

0

0

1

.276

Tejada ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.243

Totals 32

2

6

2

3

5

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

2

2

0

0

2

2

.246

Andrus ss

4

2

2

2

0

0

.289

Mazara rf

4

2

3

2

0

0

.249

Beltre 3b

4

1

2

2

0

0

.311

Napoli 1b

4

1

1

0

0

2

.208

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.213

Gomez cf

4

0

1

2

0

1

.245

Gallo lf

4

0

1

0

0

3

.201

Chirinos c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.221

Totals 34

8

10

8

2

11

 

E—Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB—Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B—Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR—Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs—Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2; Texas 3. DP—Baltimore 1; Texas 2.

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Tillman, L 1-6

4 1/3

9

8

8

2

6

101

7.65

Bleier

2

1

0

0

0

3

27

1.60

Givens

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

8

1.94

Hart

1

0

0

0

0

1

11

2.53

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner, W 6-8

7

5

1

1

2

4

102

3.48

Bush

1

1

1

0

1

1

30

3.32

Claudio

1

0

0

0

0

0

13

2.38

Inherited runners-scored—Bleier 2-2. WP—Tillman 2, Hart. T—3:02. A—36,270 (48,114).

