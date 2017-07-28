Austin Bibens-Dirkx set to make first start since June 30

Rookie right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx will make his first start since June 30 in the Rangers’ Saturday game against the Orioles. Bibens-Dirkx has made two relief appearances since that start against the White Sox in Chicago, including an inning in Wednesday’s blowout loss.
“Obviously, everybody wants to be out there and throw, but that’s part of my job as a long guy,” Bibens-Dirkx said. “When your starters are rolling as well as our starters have been, the opportunities are few and far between, so that’s something that I definitely have to adjust to. In the minor leagues, they put you on a pretty consistent schedule. But this is the big leagues so it’s a little different up here.”
A.J. Griffin will make his third rehab start Saturday for Triple A Round Rock. He’s likely to be available next week for the first time since going on the disabled list May 27 with a left intercostal strain.
Bibens-Dirkx, 32, who spent 12 years in the minors before making his MLB debut earlier this season, said he’s trying to enjoy the experience.
“You’re treated very well, the food’s really good, the flights are nice,” he said. “If you look at [Adrian] Beltre, he enjoys it. He has fun every day he’s out there, and that’s kind of what I’m trying to do as well. Obviously some days are a little easier to have fun than others. But it’s baseball. It’s not different, it’s just a bigger stage.”
