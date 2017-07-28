Rookie pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx is set to start Saturday’s game, his first start since June 30 against the White Sox in Chicago. Bibens-Dirkx is 3-0 with a 4.53 ERA in five starts for the Rangers.
Rookie pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx is set to start Saturday’s game, his first start since June 30 against the White Sox in Chicago. Bibens-Dirkx is 3-0 with a 4.53 ERA in five starts for the Rangers. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Rookie pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx is set to start Saturday’s game, his first start since June 30 against the White Sox in Chicago. Bibens-Dirkx is 3-0 with a 4.53 ERA in five starts for the Rangers. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Austin Bibens-Dirkx set to make first start since June 30

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 28, 2017 7:49 PM

ARLINGTON

Rookie right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx will make his first start since June 30 in the Rangers’ Saturday game against the Orioles. Bibens-Dirkx has made two relief appearances since that start against the White Sox in Chicago, including an inning in Wednesday’s blowout loss.

“Obviously, everybody wants to be out there and throw, but that’s part of my job as a long guy,” Bibens-Dirkx said. “When your starters are rolling as well as our starters have been, the opportunities are few and far between, so that’s something that I definitely have to adjust to. In the minor leagues, they put you on a pretty consistent schedule. But this is the big leagues so it’s a little different up here.”

A.J. Griffin will make his third rehab start Saturday for Triple A Round Rock. He’s likely to be available next week for the first time since going on the disabled list May 27 with a left intercostal strain.

Bibens-Dirkx, 32, who spent 12 years in the minors before making his MLB debut earlier this season, said he’s trying to enjoy the experience.

“You’re treated very well, the food’s really good, the flights are nice,” he said. “If you look at [Adrian] Beltre, he enjoys it. He has fun every day he’s out there, and that’s kind of what I’m trying to do as well. Obviously some days are a little easier to have fun than others. But it’s baseball. It’s not different, it’s just a bigger stage.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:03

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 1:14

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins
Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 2:09

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

View More Video